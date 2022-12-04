Knowledge is power. I have alluded to this most of my articles this fall.
Whether it’s a hay analysis or ration evaluation, gaining the knowledge about components of a nutritional program for livestock can be very powerful.
This fall, OSU Extension gave producers another opportunity to gain knowledge and improve feeding accuracy by hosting cake/cube feeder calibration clinics throughout Northwest Oklahoma.
You might be wondering, “what is a feeder calibration clinic”? It’s a quick and easy clinic where producers show up with their cube feeders and OSU Extension personnel test the accuracy of the feeder.
The first goal of these clinics is to determine average feed delivery from each producer’s specific feeder and adjust if needed. We quiz producers on the amount they expect to be feeding and help them change their practices if our test shows the feeder is not delivering accurately. T
he whole process takes about five minutes, but producers can spend more time getting nutritional advice if desired. Each of these clinics is organized by county extension and hosted by local feed companies or co-ops.
It may come as a surprise that the results of feed delivery at these clinics ranged from one end of the spectrum to the other — underfeeding to significantly overfeeding. Even feeders of the same brand can vary widely in accuracy. To illustrate this situation, I have picked out a group of producers who attended one our clinics this fall. It a tale of three feeders — one delivering too much, one delivering too little and one that was right on target.
These three producers each attended to evaluate their 3C brand cake feeder. Interestingly, these producers were all feeding a 20% pellet of the same size. One would expect that all three of these feeders would deliver the exact amount, but this was definitely not the case.
The first producer who attended did not have a digital counter for his feeder but informed us that he fed using his own mental count and had a consistent feeding goal of 1.5 seconds per cow. By evaluating the feeder output, this producer was able to determine that his feeder was providing an average of 6.7 pounds per second for his cows. Based on his goal, he was providing just over 10 pounds in 1.5 seconds.
This was slightly higher than he desired, and this knowledge allowed him to accurately adjust his feeding time to better target his desired feeding level.
The next two producers had digital counters on their 3C feeders, and each assumed their feeder output was 1 pound per count. The second producer was very accurate, providing 102% of what he expected.
The third producer had a feeder that was providing slightly more than expected, feeding 1.22 pounds per digital count or 122% the expected amount. One may think that 0.22 pounds over the desired feeding level isn’t a big deal, but numbers inflate a great deal as more animals are fed.
The reality is that each pound that is fed is 22% greater than desired.
Think of your expected feed bill each month and add 22%. Would that be acceptable to you? Food for thought.
The second goal of the clinics is to survey producers to gain knowledge about feeding practices such as feeder brand, feed type and level of feeder fill. Our future plan is to compile our survey results for an extension paper that summarizes feeding practices of Oklahoma producers.
In the meantime, I am really enjoying these clinics and the opportunity to meet with producers. If you are interested in a clinic like this, contact your county extension educator and we will get a date on the schedule.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
