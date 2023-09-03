Happy Labor Day weekend market watchers. That means it’s September and football season is kicking off.
The thought of fall weather returning soon could not be more pleasant. However, not before another heat wave to compensate for those few days in August that we enjoyed highs under 100 degrees. The foreseeable forecast again looks hot and dry. As a result, we should see more condition rating declines for U.S. corn and soybean crops when reports resume on Tuesday with markets closed Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.
Traders were in fact expecting more declines this past week when the USDA lowered ratings less than expected for row crops. Markets will resume trading on Monday evening at 5 p.m. for energies and equities and 7 p.m. for grains. I couldn’t be more ready for August to be over as I think most wheat and corn producers would agree. Wheat and corn in particular have had one of the worst August sell offs in years. Harvest lows for the corn market often are reached at the end of August to mid-September, while the fall price high is typically in early October to mid-November.
Wheat, corn and soybeans finished the month of August on a down day on Thursday. For the Chicago and Kansas City wheat markets, Thursday’s new recent low, but high above the prior day’s high sets up a key reversal pattern that could be the bottom. Wheat markets sure enough bounced on Friday, but failed to hold the gains and ended up closing negative on the day. However, the prior session lows were held in both the Chicago and KC markets. Both wheat contracts closed near session lows with an inside day, higher low and lower high, on Chicago wheat, but new daily highs on KC wheat.
Russia’s President Putin and Turkey’s President Erdogan are to meet on Monday to discuss ship access for grain and flour out of the Black Sea. The outcome of this meeting will set the tone for the market reopening on Monday evening. While a resumption of the grain corridor could be bearish for the wheat market, it does make one question if this market already has priced it in. The U.S. dollar bounced back on Thursday and Friday after a three-day selloff early in the week. A declining U.S. dollar is an important change for the wheat market to curb its downtrend. We are basically at a double top from the May 31 level and need to get back below the 103.300 trendline.
Have you ever heard the old trading adage that “oats knows”? The complete phrase is that “oats knows where corn goes.” The oat market is considered a precursor to where the corn and wheat markets are going. And yet, the oat market has rallied $1 per bushel from Aug. 8 to Aug. 30 while we’ve seen much the opposite in the wheat and corn markets. From that recent top in the oat market around $5.20 on Aug. 30, it slipped back to the $4.86-level to finish the week. Will the wheat and corn markets catch up to the oat market? Watch this oat contract for potential foreshadowing of what is to come in grains.
The September 2023 corn and wheat contracts are now basically history. First Notice Day was Aug. 31, which means all longs had to exit or roll to the December contract or risk taking delivery of the physical commodity. We will see if a new contract month and post-holiday buying resumes for the grain markets after chart actions suggesting this may be a temporary bottom for wheat and corn.
For soybeans, China buying continues with the U.S. export trend slightly above USDA estimates, but near-term chart patterns look weak. Friday’s early rebound quickly faded with a lower daily low and low close at $13.68 with a hammer formation. I believe the next stop for November beans is the 50-day moving average at $13.50. The Midwest looks to remain hot and mostly dry in the 6-10 day forecast, but harvest pressure will soon be upon us. Freight rates are surging and river basis bids weakening as the Mississippi River levels drop. If this continues into harvest, which is likely given the current forecast, it could soften basis bids for producers as elevators fill up without the ability to ship out as fast.
Corn exports from the U.S. were higher than expected this week and also looking to be slightly above USDA estimates.
Egypt tendered for wheat this week with the EU being the cheapest. With lows in the Soft Red Winter Chicago wheat contract, U.S. wheat was finally competitive again in the international market despite the strong U.S. dollar. Hopefully that signals the beginning of the end of the weakness in wheat, but much will depend on where the U.S. dollar goes from here. If the U.S. dollar weakens, wheat futures can rally and the U.S. still be competitive. The U.S. southern plains are going into wheat planting with hot and dry conditions. From our drive to Dallas last week, Texas much drier than I realized. Much of the grass is brown and the 6-10, as well as 30-day outlooks, are for above normal wheat and below normal rainfall. Prime wheat seeding in Oklahoma is mid- to late-October, so there is plenty of time for conditions to improve, but for now, this may develop as a supportive factor for the wheat market in the month ahead. U.S. spring wheat conditions this week dropped another percent to 37% good to excellent versus 68% last year.
StatsCan released the first official production estimates for the Canadian wheat crop on Tuesday. The extreme drought across the Canadian wheat belt showed up in the numbers with output below average trade guesses and 14% below last year’s 34.335 million metric ton crop. Oat and barley production also is forecast lower, which I think is one of the reasons China has finally reopened barley imports from Australia this week. There are more factors lining up for a bounce in wheat, but we need a trigger.
Then there’s the cattle market. This week started out with a bang with feeder cattle contracts putting in new, all-time highs yet again. Markets then sold off into the end of the week closing just above the 20-day moving averages. August feeder futures and options expired Thursday with an inside day on the September and October feeder charts. It is unpopular to suggest that this cattle market is going to see weakness, but I believe we are getting closer. U.S. consumer confidence this week fell by the most in two years with continued inflation, higher borrowing costs and uncertainties in the labor market dampening optimism.
There has been chatter of more labor union strikes in September and we’re already seeing evidence of that. Strikes at critical transportation infrastructure points is a major threat to agriculture. From grain and fertilizer shipments to carbon dioxide and ammonia supplying refrigeration systems in meat plants and everything in between, ports, trucks and rail unions are mission critical to a stable supply chain. Let’s hope that any prolonged strikes are avoided but be aware of their disruption to the status quo.
Fed cattle futures traded sideways after coming off early week highs. Friday was an inside day on live cattle futures charts settling right at the 50-day moving average. Cash trade peaked at $179, right where packers have been trying to limit it. U.S. and global economic conditions in the coming months are going to be critical to the beef market holding these levels in the near-term. Please understand me that should we get a downside correction in this market, I believe it will be a buying opportunity as I think this market, both feeders and fats, have yet higher highs to be made. Returning drought in the southern plains and far northern plains is setting up to prolong herd rebuilding and continued liquidation.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
