By Josh Bushong
Sowing winter crops has started, and I’ve received a few questions about how much nitrogen to apply this fall.
Forage and grain yield goals are going to be heavily hinged on timely moisture. While most wheat pastures already have had pre-plant nitrogen applied, fields still could benefit from in-season management.
Nitrogen (N) is a mobile nutrient and can be lost or become unavailable to plants. Source or type of N fertilizer used also can have a big impact. Different production systems will require more or less nitrogen up front than others.
In a dual-purpose or grazeout wheat system, more N is needed early compared to a grain only system. A grain-only system needs about 2 pounds of N per bushel of seed produced, or 80 pounds of N for a 40 bushels per grain yield. Producing wheat forage is greatly influenced by available N to the wheat crop, so more N is needed in a dual-purpose or grazeout system to produce adequate forage. It takes about 60 pounds of N to produce one ton of wheat forage. So in a dual-purpose system 60-70 pounds of N will be needed at planting, compared to 30-40 pounds of N for a grain-only system. The second application of N typically is applied late fall to early spring.
For grain-only producers, the old rule of thumb of 2 pounds of N per bushel is a good starting place, but that might be on overestimation. When looking at more than 15 years of field trial data from the OSU North Central Research Station near Lahoma, the optimum pounds of N per bushel ranged from 0 to 3.2. The average pounds of N per bushel to reach an economic optimum N rate was 1.6; however, if 2 pounds per bushel was applied, the grain yield would have been maximized 13 out of those 15 years.
Split application often is a best management practice in canola as well. The canola crop needs enough N to produce a healthy crop to better withstand the winter. Too much N in the fall or at planting can result in excessively large plants going into winter. Excessive N and prolonged warm growing conditions can lead to winter survival issues if the plants growing point starts to vertically elongate. Canola needs about 2.5 pounds of N per bushel of seed yield, or 100 pounds of N for a 40-bushel yield.
It is almost impossible to determine the total N needs at the time of planting. Topdressing N on wheat and canola is a good management practice because it decreases the risk of N losses as well as benefiting from influencing late-season N recommendations based on the potential yield of the crop. Topdress application rates can be impacted by current expectations of the crop and weather forecasts. Basically, estimating the yield potential becomes more accurate as the season progresses.
Utilizing tools at hand can dramatically influence N recommendations. Applying N-Rich strips in early fall, especially in dry years like this, can help estimate N demands throughout the year for both dual-purpose and grain-only systems. This management tool can assist in determining N deficiencies or sufficiency. Farmers who applied anhydrous ammonia pre-plant into dry soils might have lost up to half of the N if it wasn’t applied correctly. Open furrow slices, shallow placement and lack of moisture for it to bind to led to the highest risks for losses.
The N-rich strips can be as simple as hand spreading a few cups of urea (46-0-0) or using custom built applicators on UAV’s or tractors. The strips can be used to visually determine if there is enough N or not. If the strip cannot be seen, then there is no need to apply N at that time. If the strip can easily be seen, then more N is needed.
Contact your local OSU County Extension Office for more information.
