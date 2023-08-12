By Dana Zook
My family recently return returned from a trip to Ontario, Canada.
My husband and I traveled 2,500 miles with our three kids to meet up with my immediate family and several extended family members for a week in one of my favorite places on earth. Our trusty old Ford pickup pulled a pontoon boat and carried our family, clothes, fishing gear and all the food we needed for a week on the Lake of the Woods, Ontario.
Those reading this may wonder, “has this lady lost her mind?” I will confirm that yes, I have most certainly lost my mind. But those who travel with young children know one must be a little crazy to attempt any travel beyond three hours.
You also might be wondering why we drive so far to go to a lake when we pass thousands along the way.
The Lake of the Woods is a place that is very special to my family. My dad started going to this area when he was a kid, and my parents continued to take us when we were growing up. Russell and I love this area and continued this ritual with my oldest child through her first birthday.
The birth of a couple more kids plus COVID travel restrictions interrupted the tradition the last five years. So, Russell and I were excited to return this year but knew the trip would be an undertaking. Turns out, the trip was a huge challenge, but there were so many bright spots along the way. Daily swimming, first fish caught, boat rides, quality time with family and good food made it all worth it.
We made many memories.
As people involved in agriculture, farming and ranching is never far from our minds. During the trip, our truck tires touched seven states, and we saw a great deal of agriculture between here and there. Crops like spring wheat and sugar beets are always interesting. The canola also was in bloom while we were there.
We passed a great deal of crop land, but we also see large expanses of range and cattle production. The farmsteads of the Dakotas are picturesque and many of them boast large barns and/or machine sheds. During our trip, we always pass over a continental divide in North Dakota, which intrigues me. North of this divide, all rivers flow north. Is that weird to anyone else? But I digress.
While Oklahoma has been blessed with rain this summer, many areas of the Midwest are extremely dry, and these areas were evident in our travels. Several sections of Nebraska and South Dakota have totally lost their corn crop with the beans close behind.
We also saw several fields taken out by hail. In fact, while we were gone, several areas near my hometown in Nebraska had severe weather that took out the crops that still were hanging on in the drought. Seeing the droughts impact and hearing about the severe weather made me very thankful for the rain the Oklahoma producers have received.
I’m thankful to have a job where I can take an extended vacation, and I feel fortunate to have made the trip. It was a break that was overdue, and it gave me some much-needed perspective on many fronts. If you have the chance, take time for a break this month before the craziness of the fall takes hold. Until next time.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
