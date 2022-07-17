Howdy market watchers. It is HOT. The Oklahoma Mesonet reported this week that the last 30 days have been the driest in 100 years in our state with just 1.24 inches of rainfall, a deficit of 3.23 inches.
That takes us back to 1921 and even includes the Dust Bowl in the 1930s. It’s not just the southern plains that are hot and dry nor just the United States. In fact, much of the Northern Hemisphere is experiencing a record heat wave and flash drought. While spontaneous storms pop up during such times as they have in the eastern corn belt, the extreme heat is offsetting much of the good it is doing. And there is more heat to come next week. It will be hot, upper 90s to the 110s, from the Mexico border to the Canadian border and all the way to the West Coast.
Dryland summer crops are pushing the limits, while those under irrigation also are struggling given excessive heat. Millions of bushels of U.S. corn and soybeans are at risk in the coming 10 days that I believe we will start seeing in the markets again next week.
Last Sunday night’s opening was a glimpse into oversold conditions, weather premium and anxious buyers can do to a market. Wheat, corn and soybeans gapped higher at the 7 p.m. open, taking grains to levels identified last week as potential targets, although I definitely did not expect it all in one session. KC wheat surged 50 cents to nearly $10.00, new crop corn to $6.60 and soybeans to nearly $14.40.
And, just as we thought we were out of the woods, there was an about face in markets. By Wednesday morning, wheat had dropped $1.45 per bushel, corn down 82 cents and soybeans by $1.23 per bushel. Dead cat bounce. Corn and soybeans managed to hold above last week’s lows and stabilized into the end of the week, while wheat continued to sell off making a new weekly low. The front-month September KC wheat contract traded in a high-low range of nearly $1.80 per bushel in only five days. Indeed a sign of the times.
Crude oil also had a volatile week with President Biden visiting Saudi Arabia to discuss more oil production to dampen runaway inflation and dealing a major blow to approval ratings. June U.S. inflation was released Wednesday and again exceeded expectations at 9.1% versus the Dow Jones estimate of 8.8%. Consumers have been feeling the pain with much higher prices for gasoline, groceries, rent and dental care. Inflation-adjusted hourly wages of workers fell 1% during June, down 3.6% from last year.
Yet another month of higher inflation brought concerns of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed and sent equity markets reeling. Markets began talking about a full percentage point increase at the next FOMC versus probability of a 75-basis point jump. The stock market itself had an about face in Friday’s trade with the Dow jumping over 650 points on stronger-than-expected consumer spending, up 1% over last month. This should bring some needed relief to the bulls next week across all asset classes although is solid currency for more aggressive rate hikes by the Fed as fears of recession may subside for the time being.
While the U.S. dollar remains a headwind for commodities, I believe the bullish sentiments will spread into the commodity complex. The rebound in the crude oil market after Thursday’s plunge was needed to stabilize the overall commodity complex. Barring any major news headlines, I believe we could see a rally in ag commodities this coming week. Corn, in particular, looks set up for some strength. A firmer energy market, renewed China buying of U.S. corn on Friday and the surprise announcement at the end of this week that China will not be able to import Brazil corn this year given that the phytosanitary documentation will only be complete for next year’s crop, support.
As recently as Tuesday this last week, Brazilian farmer groups were touting that China was set to import corn before the end of 2022. However, both sides have now stated that China’s procedures require information throughout the growth cycle, which was not completed for the crop currently being harvested. With China’s hog herd increasing, we could see an upward adjustment in U.S. corn exports to the PRC in the coming months. There has been continued fund selling in corn in the last month that is now at the lowest in two years. Open interest and volume also have reduced, suggesting that the selloff has lacked true conviction, but a catalyst is needed for buying to return.
I believe weather and these demand fundamentals are coming back to the forefront. Ukraine’s winter grain harvest is 10% complete with yields much lower versus last year partly due to reduced nitrogen application. French wheat harvest is now 50% complete. A meeting this week among Russia, Turkey, the Ukraine and the U.N. suggested that an export corridor for Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea soon could become a reality. The group said a signed agreement was forthcoming this week as Russia continues to bomb Ukrainian cities. I believe the wheat market has partly factored this in, but I am highly skeptical that any material shipments actually will take place in the coming months. However, this will be a source of market volatility.
This week’s monthly USDA WASDE and Crop Production reports were largely uneventful. U.S. corn and soybean ending stocks were higher than expected, while ending stocks for wheat were lower. Winter wheat production was up 2% from June, but down 6% from 2021. Hard red winter wheat production was in line with expectations and 3 million bushels above USDA’s previous estimates. As the U.S. harvest is completed in the Southern Plains, producers are turning in losses for crop insurance.
Sidwell Insurance reports there have been a lot of losses in the southern half of Oklahoma into Texas, as well as the panhandle of both states. The final harvest price tracking for hard red winter wheat in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas was announced this week, which is the price paid on the “lost” bushels between an individual’s APH (Actual Production History) and his actual 2022 yield. That price for wheat came in at $10.88. Implied U.S. corn yields were down 0.1 bpa while soybean yields were unchanged. World ending stocks were higher for corn and slightly higher for beans and wheat.
China’s soybean imports were lowered by one million metric tons. Russian wheat production was increased 0.5 million metric tons to 81.5 million metric tons despite IKAR this week increasing output to over 90 million metric tons. This is a large gap and is either manipulative or conditions are actually much better than so far seen. The Ukraine and EU wheat production both were lowered by 2.0 million metric tons, while Argentina was down 0.5 million metric tons. Canadian wheat was up, but just 1.0 million metric tons. Brazil corn and soybeans were unchanged from last month while Argentina corn was unchanged, but beans were up slightly.
Cattle markets also had an about face this week surging higher on cheaper feed grains and a strong cash market as supply numbers tighten. August feeders jumped $11.00 per cwt in three trading sessions. October fats traded higher in a $4.00 per cwt range to Wednesday. Both contracts backed off as corn stabilized and profit taking into the weekend. The worsening drought will continue to drive herd liquidation. While this cattle market will be volatile with an unsteady economy, I believe the supply fundamentals will outweigh demand disruptions given the liquidation we will continue to see. Cull cow prices this week dropped 25-30 cents per pound at sale barns as the market starts to become saturated with the numbers coming off grass.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
