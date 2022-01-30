Just before Christmas, I told my husband that I wished the weather was more characteristic of the season. “Be careful what you wish for,” he said.
As a south-central Nebraska native, my idea of winter doesn’t really align with 70-degree days in December. As you all know, winter came to us in full force on Jan. 1 with bitterly cold temps and a little moisture for some. This recent weather brings to mind the extra nutrition required by cattle in cold weather.
One can’t forget the February 2021 cold snap and the difficulties that cattle had maintaining body condition during that time.
Haircoat is the first aspect that makes a great deal of difference in cattle’s ability to withstand cold temperatures. The amount of moisture and how wet the haircoat is also impacts cold tolerance. Rainfall, melting snow or ice increases cold stress.
In addition, cattle in lower body conditions (less than BCS 5), have less tolerance for cold. All cattle will need extra feed to maintain body condition and manage stress from the cold, but those needs may vary from one group to the next.
So how much extra nutrition are we talking about? It’s easy to just say that cows will need more groceries during cold weather, but let’s look at some data to give us a better target of increased nutritional need. The Mesonet Cattle Comfort Advisor is an excellent tool for getting an idea of cold (and hot) conditions and the impact they have on cattle performance.
According to the Mesonet Cattle Comfort Advisor, a cows energy requirement increases 1% for each degree the cattle comfort index is below 32. This energy need would double to 2% if the animal is wet to the skin. Remember, the actual temperature isn’t always what cattle (and people) are feeling, and wind chill makes the temperature feel colder than the actual temperature. Let’s look at a realistic example. At 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, the cattle comfort index was 11 degrees in Kingfisher. As many will recall, this was a dry cold with no moisture. According to the increased energy requirement of 1% (no moisture), cattle would need an additional 21% energy to maintain body condition (32°-11° = 21° x 1%= 21%).
So how much would producers need to feed to meet this increased requirement? A producer feeding 20% cubes to gestating cows would need to provide an additional 3.5 to 4 pounds of cubes daily to maintain body condition.
Lactating cow’s energy requirement is much higher, and therefore they will need an additional 4.5-5 pounds of 20% cubes daily. Increasing feeding allotments like this could cause some digestive upset if fed all at once, so it may be beneficial to increase feeding at a lower level before cold weather strikes and for a few days after the cold snap to recover some energy loss.
Also, cows that are fed just twice or three times per week may benefit from feeding more often to distribute higher feeding levels. A higher-quality hay also can bridge the energy gap in these situations, but it is helpful to know the hay quality and how much is being provided.
Check out the Mesonet Cattle Comfort Advisor to get an idea of increased energy requirements as we move into January and February. The Cattle Comfort Advisor can be found under the Agriculture tab at mesonet.org. For help interpreting cattle nutritional needs during cold and inclement weather, contact your local OSU Extension Office for assistance.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
