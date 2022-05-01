Clematis is a spring-flowering plant that belongs to the Atragene group of plants. They bloom small bell-shaped flowers that bring a particular charm to the garden. The dark pointed flower buds grow from the small thin branches full of serrated leaves.
The clematis flower remains down pointed, giving the appearance of bells in the garden. The flower lasts for several weeks in the spring.
Clematis are among the easiest plants to grow and care for and are popular for climber plants. Once the plants are established, they require little care other than occasional pruning. Clematis will grow up to 8 feet tall when fully mature.
Clematis blooms a wide color range of flowers from white, pink, plum, blue to mauve, producing a beautiful flower peak from April through May, depending on the species, blossoming stage, and climate. The clematis flowers lack fragrance, but they are very appealing. Clematis grows best in the hardiness zone of 4-9. Garfield County is in zone 7.
Clematis is a hardy plant and can withstand harsh winter and windy situations. With proper support, they can withstand coastal winds with no problem.
The colorful, green sepal (flower bud cover) surrounding a clematis flower is not a fundamental part of the flower. While in other flowers, it either drops off or has no further use once the flower is open, in clematis it’s the main floral attraction.
Propagating clematis
Clematis is a sturdy plant that can withstand frost and cold winds. They flourish in the sun or partially shaded areas, while some flowering climbers thrive in the east-facing position.
Take a cutting from the current plant in July and plant it in the fertile, moist ground out of direct sunlight. The cuttings start growing roots by autumn and produce shoots in spring.
If you want better flexibility and a wide range of clematis that you want to grow, March and April are the best time to plant clematis. It allows you to choose different clematis varieties while it is in bloom. One must ensure the new plant’s roots are soaked well and thoroughly watered after the planting.
You can propagate it by taking stem cuttings, layering seeds or division of roots. If you are growing it from a seed, you should sow it in autumn, leaving it outside during the winter, and germination starts in the spring.
One must be a bit careful with seed propagation as seeds of cultivars will not breed the same as the parent plant due to the hybrid origin of the plant, and it takes several years for them to reach flowering size. Cutting is the preferred way to grow.
One should select a healthy clematis parent to take the cutting. Remove the top 12 inches of the soft and sappy shoot. Cut the stem above the pair of leaves and trim the base around 3 inches below. Keep half the leaves on the stem to reduce any water loss. You should plant the cutting in a pot or directly in the ground. Place it in a moist, warm place, out of direct sunlight, and a new shoot will start to appear in a few months. Healthy growing clematis gains at least 24 inches growth per year.
Plant slightly deeper than usual to ensure that your clematis is getting the best possible start in life. Depending on the type of clematis, one should insert the cutting at least 4 inches deep. Leave the node where the leaves meet the stem at or below the soil level.
When planting in potting soil, add half perlite and half compost with enough support for the plant to grow and develop into a climber. Check the ground for any weak or missing spots and give the vine support. A climbing vine needs to be planted no deeper than its growing medium allows. Sometimes, one can plant it directly into the ground, but most are grown in pots for ease of care.
Care of clematis
Clematis are vines that grow best in light, well-drained soil. They need room to grow, so make sure you have at least 3 to 4 feet of growing space for each clematis. Clematis are relatively low-maintenance plants that are easy to take care of. Do not prune until they start to look untidy or if their growth has become excessive. If you do not prune frequently, the clematis grows higher each year with more slow and dense growth in the center. Removing this dead growth allows the new healthy shoots to cover the area and gives a friendlier appearance in the garden. Clematis flowers are produced in April on growth from a prior year. Start pruning in May, this gives the clematis to time to recover and shoot new growth for bloom in the following spring.
When planted in a patio pot prune it annually to maintain height. It grows best in moist soil types, whether acid, neutral or alkaline, as long as the area has good drainage.
Clematis are long-lived and with moist but well-drained soil conditions with a little bit of manure and compost added, it will thrive for several years.
Clematis will produce more blooms and have dense foliage when receiving full sunlight. But if you cannot provide at least 6 to 8 hours of daylight, it will tolerate growing in semi-shade areas, including east-facing walls and fences.
If you have grown clematis in a pot, it must be regularly watered and fed. It will require repotting after a few years and protecting it against aphids and powdery mildew as they damage the young tender shoots of clematis.
The clematis flowers attract garden-friendly insects such as bees and butterflies that help pollinate other flowers in the garden. A highly dense clematis shrub also is the preferred nesting spot for birds.
Nelson is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service ag educator for Garfield County.
