Some voters in the Chisholm Public Schools district will head to the polls Tuesday, Feb. 8, to vote in Board of Education Office 2 race.
The race for a five-year term features four candidates: Amy Jeffries, incumbent Drew Ewbank, Eric Edwards and Mike Long. If not candidate receives a majority of the vote, a runoff will be held April 5.
Ewbank, an Enid attorney, ran unopposed for office the first time in 2016. He has one child attending Chisholm High School, while another recently graduated.
Edwards, also an Enid attorney, has two of his four children still in Chisholm High.
Jeffries has two children in the high school and middle school. She taught at Chisholm Elementary School for 12 years before leaving the profession in 2014.
Long is an Enid Fire Department lieutenant running. He has a child in third grade.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, but early voting will be held 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing.
There are several other races across Northwest Oklahoma that will be decided Tuesday.
• Cimarron Public Schools will see a race for the Office 2 school board seat between Shannon Lee, Gary Naugle Jr. and James Lamb.
• Deer Creek-Lamont Public Schools patrons will decide a $320,000 transportation bond issue.
The district has $1.5 million in outstanding principal from a $2.5 million bond issue approved in 2018 to build a multi-purpose building.
• Watonga Public Schools patrons will decide a $19.9 million bond issue that will pay for a new cafeteria at Watonga Elementary School; a new basketball gym with indoor walking track; STEAM labs at the elementary and middle/high school buildings; a concession stand and bathroom facility at the football field; baseball and softball locker rooms, and a weight room; remodeling of the wrestling room.
School officials said the increase in property taxes will amount to $71 a year on a $100,000 house.
• Hennessey voters will decide who will fill an unexpired term on the Board of Trustees. Candidates are Frank Patton and David O. Jones.
• Dover Public Schools patrons will decide who will fill an unexpired term for Office 1 on the school board. Candidates are Sheila Holmes Nathan Guinn and Jason G. Witt.
• Republican voters in Woodward County District 3 will decide who will the unexpired term on the board of county commissioners. The candidates are Donny Thorn and Neal Day.
