Recent updates to Livestock Risk Protection will be a great benefit to ranchers. LRP is an insurance product that protects against declines in cattle prices. The updates to LRP increase subsidy levels and simply the application process.
Producers should note the change to subsidy levels for LRP. The subsidy levels are broken down by coverage level. The new subsidies are increased by 5% for the 80%-100% coverage options. They are broken down by subsidy and coverage level in the following way: 25% for 95-100%, 30% for 90-94.99%, 35% for 80-89.99% and 35% for 70-79.99%. This makes LRP a very competitive price protection strategy for feeder cattle.
Livestock Risk Protection can be purchased through a livestock insurance agent. Other changes to LRP include an increase in the insurable head per endorsement. The old limit was up to 1,000 head per endorsement with a total of 2,000 insurable head per year. The new limit is up to 3,000 head per endorsement and a total of 6,000 per year. The length of the insurance coverage remains unchanged varying from 13, 17, 21, 26, 30, 34, 39, 43, 47 or 52 weeks. Insurance can be purchased on calves, steers or heifers, which fall in the weight classes of Weight 1 (under 600 pounds) or Weight 2 (600-900 pounds). These weight classes also are unchanged.
Coverage levels vary between 70% and 100% of the expected ending value of the animals. The coverage options available vary each day so it is important for producers to check the RMA website at https://public.rma.usda.gov/livestockreports/main.aspx daily to determine which coverage options are available. The ending values of the policy are based upon the weighted average prices reported in the CME Group Feeder Cattle Index. This index is used to settle the feeder cattle contracts.
An indemnity payment is triggered if the actual ending value is lower than the coverage price. This has nothing to do with what the producer receives for the animals in the cash market when he sells the cattle. Indemnity payments will occur only if the price declines below the coverage level during the coverage period. Also, the producer must own the cattle and have taken delivery of them in order to qualify for the insurance coverage.
An example of the insurance coverage includes a producer who wants to use LRP to put a floor on his 2021 wheat pasture steer crop. He normally sells in the middle of March and his steers currently weigh 500 pounds. His herd consists of 100 predominately Angus cross steers.
The insurance is purchased in November so he needs 21 weeks of coverage. The option he selects includes feeder cattle steers for the 2021 crop year with an expected ending value of $128.050 per cwt. He chooses a 99% coverage level with a coverage price of $128.000 per cwt. The premium will be $7.746 per cwt. He expects the steers to gain 250 pounds over the course of this coverage. The premium is calculated by multiplying the final weight in cwt. by the premium cost per cwt. and the number of head covered. So 7.5 cwt. X $7.746 X 100 hd. = $5,809.50. RMA subsidizes 25% of the premium cost so the producer will be responsible to pay $5,166.75 X .75 = $4,357.13.
In the event that on March 23 the actual value is below the coverage price of $128.000 per cwt., an indemnity payment will be triggered. If prices fall to $120.00 cwt., the producer would be paid a premium in the following example. The price decline in this example is $128.000 - $120.00 = $8.00. The producer’s payment is 100 hd. X 7.5 cwt. X $8.00 = $6,000.00. This farmer received an indemnity payment of $6,000.00 on 100 steers for the cost of $43.57 per head. While there is no way to know what the actual ending price will be, this is an effective option to manage downside price risk.
Perils not covered include death, government seizure and forced destruction. If one of these events do occur, the producer is required to notify their insurance agent within 72 hours of the occurrence of the loss. By giving notice of the loss, the producer will have the affected livestock included if an indemnity is payable on the endorsement. Not giving notice of the loss will result in the affected livestock being excluded from the indemnity calculation and the premium will not be refunded.
The application for Livestock Risk Protection can be filled out at any time, but insurance does not come attached until a specific endorsement is made. The insurance coverage will begin when a specific endorsement is made and approved by RMA. For more information contact your local county extension agent or local crop insurance agent that sells LRP.
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area ag economics specialist.
