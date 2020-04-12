Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry (ODAFF) has approved a temporary exception for take-home exams for those needing to become a private applicator. Since the first of the year, all pesticide applicators needing to become certified are required to use the third-party testing company PSI Exams LLC. Due to the closure of testing facilities, private applicators can acquire a take-home test packet.
Oklahoma State University recommends private applicators contact OSU University Mailing directly to order the new test packet. This is best done by calling (405) 744-9037. The second option would be to contact your local Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Services (OCES) office. This is because many OCES offices are at reduced capacity, closed to the public, or have yet to receive any new test packets.
Once again, these packets are only going to be temporarily available until PSI Exam locations allow in-person testing again. If you acquire a new test packet, it is advised to promptly submit the answer sheet, application sheet and payment to ODAFF to ensure no overlap once regular testing resumes again.
All other exams still require appointments, cancellations and rescheduling to be made via the PSI website (psiexams.com) or the reservation phone number (1-800-733-9267). Appointments cannot be made or rescheduled at the testing centers. Reservations must be rescheduled or canceled two days before the testing date or the applicator will forfeit their exam fees. If the testing location cancels your test session, they will email you.
As far as a wheat update, the crop was been growing rapidly in the region. I have had several reports of yellow wheat. The causes this spring have been very site specific. A few have had herbicide injury, specifically an application of a group 2 herbicide (such as Finesse or Powerflex). This rarely occurs, but can be due to the crop experiencing another stress when metabolizing the herbicide. These stresses include heavy rainfall, wide temp fluctuations, disease or insect damage, low fertility or even tank mixes with liquid fertilizer solutions. The crop should recover with favorable growing conditions.
Other causes for yellowing wheat include lack of fertility or heavy rainfall. Nitrogen deficiencies cause older leaves to yellow and sulfur causes newer leaves to yellow. It is recommended to dig up some plants, as I have found many fields that lacked a good root system. If nitrogen is available down lower, new root growth might be able to still reach it. Recent work at OSU has shown that topdressing still can recover lost yield when applied up to Feekes growth stage 8, last leaf visible out of the sheath.
As far as wheat diseases, there has been several reports in the region of multiple “leaf spotter” diseases. These include tan spot, septoria tritici blotch and stagonospora nodorum blotch. These typically are found in the lower canopy and can result in loss or yellowing of leaves. Tan spot in particular is often found in heavy residue in no-till fields. There are a few reports of stripe rust being found, but in isolated areas. So far, very little leaf rust has been found but is predicted to spread as more moisture falls and temperature increase. Leaf rust needs free moisture on the leaf for 6 hours and warm temperature in order to infect the leaf.
I am currently being asked if fungicide applications are warranted for the leaf spotting diseases and if applications should be delayed to wait on full emergence of the flag leaf. There are some variety differences of susceptibility. Varieties like Joe, Chrome, Wizard, Garrison and Ruby Lee typically provide more tolerance to tan spot. These diseases typically stay low in the canopy, but I did observe last year where they moved up to the flag leaf. It will be more economical to postpone fungicide applications to better protect the flagleaf for a longer duration, as long as these other diseases stay low in the canopy.
Some fungicides are systemic (move around plant after application) and some are systemic but only move to new growth in the plant. A product containing Tebuconazole typically protects the plant for two weeks and partial protection the third week. It can also protect the flagleaf even if it has not emerged yet. So depending on disease pressure from the leaf spotters and growth stage of the wheat it will depend on when an economical fungicide application should be applied.
Contact your local OCES office for more information or review the OSU factsheet.
Bushong is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomy specialist.
