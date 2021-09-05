Happy Labor Day weekend market watchers. It has been a wild week to end August and kick off the trading month of September.
Hurricane Ida dealt a blow to grain export facilities in the Gulf that was partly responsible for the slippage in grain futures this week as shipments are delayed for an undeterminable amount of time so far. The U.S. dollars continued decline was not enough to offset the fact that the Mississippi River is shut down due to collapsing power lines and export terminals being stopped due to damage from high winds and the lack of power.
Flash flooding continued up the East Coast as the tropical storm brought devastating amounts of rain, claiming the lives of at least 40 people. Such weather stands in stark contrast to the drought expanding across the Southwest, High Plains and western states. Much-needed precipitation chances improve this weekend with a forecast of 1 to 2 inches across parts of Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri. Let’s hope at the time of reading this that your rain gauge is getting a workout.
Corn picking is underway in the Southwest and milo harvest has started. Yields for both have been encouraging, but basis levels on milo continue to be lower with the important China buying so far still idled. Corn futures, however, started to bottom after Thursday’s lows at $5.16¾, a three-day drop of 41¼ cents from Monday’s high. There is no doubt that the concern over export pace through the Gulf weighed on markets, but the concern that USDA is going to increase harvested acre estimates for U.S. corn by 800,000 to 1 million acres next Friday also was a major factor. Harvest pressure also is soon ahead of us. While China has been absent recently from the U.S. corn and milo markets, they have continued to buy soybeans, including a shipment out of the Gulf.
With uncertainty over transportation ahead of the Midwest row crop harvest, we could see basis levels weaken for soybeans as elevators may potentially have to store longer and deal with higher barge freight. Fertilizer prices already have moved higher due to backlog in barges and recovery in energy markets.
Natural gas was really on the move this week after Tuesday’s inside day on the chart following Monday’s selloff. This market has the potential to reach that $5.00 level from the current $4.85 with the heat wave across much of the U.S. and lower than expected weekly net injections in this week’s EIA report. I trade all the energy markets if you would like to gain exposure to these markets although keep in mind they are volatile.
Metals including gold, silver and platinum have finally started to break the down trend since early June. These markets will benefit from higher inflation when, not if, the market gets concerned with inflationary pressures again. There are also mini and micro contracts for metals if you wanted to trade these markets, but in smaller quantities.
The cattle market finished the week in the red as news of a suspected case of BSE in Brazil created some hysteria particularly in Thursday’s trading session. It was later reported that it was a 12-year old cow, so the market discounted what could have been a more major situation. Markets continued the slide Friday, but found support and closed off the lows. September feeder cattle filled the chart gap at $159.475 and then some. Fat cattle contracts broke through the 50-day moving averages, but I believe these markets will be back unless we see a broader expansion of the delta variant. Cash prices at sale barns remain firm and are expected to continue to remain so throughout the fall.
While there is optimism for these markets, higher purchase prices also mean there is more at risk and so protection is advised as purchases are made. I would not advise protecting cattle in advance of purchasing and this is, in fact, not permitted under Livestock Risk Protection (LRP), which I also offer through insurance. Protecting downside while keeping the upside open is probably the best approach. This also can be done through hedges by buying call options. Give me a call to discuss pricing between these strategies and which one best fits your operation.
Markets are closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. Watch the $7.00 level on December KC wheat. This level needs to hold or we risk going lower, but so far it looks like this week’s low at $6.97¼ is going to hold. It is time to select your seed wheat variety. Call Sidwell Seed (580) 874-2286 to choose the variety that best fits your purpose. We have bulk, 2,000-pound totes and 50-pound bags. We have seed treatment and delivery available as well with pick up in Kremlin or Goltry.
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
