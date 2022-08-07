Drought has a way of dictating everything as it relates to agriculture.
Cattle numbers and producers’ plans for their cattle herds are being driven in one direction, and the bottleneck will influence the success and future trajectory of the Oklahoma beef industry.
The mid-year cattle inventory report suggests that the total cattle and calf inventory in the U.S. is down 2% from a year ago.
The magnitude of this contraction likely will continue as the availability of forage and replacement females is being decimated as herds are liquidated. Beef cow numbers are down 3%, which exceeded most expectations seeing a 950,000 head loss compared to last year. Beef heifers are down 3.5%, which will contribute to stretching out this liquidation and putting the prospects of any increase in beef cow numbers several years down the road.
The July cattle on feed report substantiates anecdotal observations as calves available for feedlots are disappearing and lighter weight calves are becoming the norm. Placements were down 2.4% year-over-year with marketings up 2%. Total cattle on feed was fractionally higher at 100.4% of last year’s total.
Placements are coming from different sources as it is becoming a trend that lightweight calves are filling the void. Calves weighing less that 700 pounds were up 4.1% over last year, with cattle weighing more than 700 pounds falling by 6.1%.
Heifer slaughter increased by 3.8% with heifers on feed up 3%. This assault on the future cow herd should not be glossed over, as the development of a heifer calf to cow and a resulting calf from her reaching the feedlot can take over two years. That means that these heifers being slaughtered now will not be producing calves destined for feedlots in 2024 and 2025. Steers on feed were down 1.1%, which is a solid indication that once female supplies fizzle out, placement numbers will decrease at an accelerated rate. This will in turn contribute to marketings tumbling as numbers decrease.
Access to forage and hay has been increasingly difficult due to the drought. Substitute feeds are at an all-time high, if they can even be sourced, making it very difficult for producers to hold onto their herds. Culling from the old and young sides of the herd can only do so much.
Producers must be very critical of unproductive cows and move them to avoid unprofitable feed bills. Even if drought-stricken areas receive rain, the damage is done for this year. Sunlight intensity decreases exponentially by the day and the total forage that can be grown is decreasing from a plant physiological standpoint.
Producers should be focusing on how they will feed their herds until May, not entertaining hopes that this year can be saved.
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area ag economics specialist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.