Happy Labor Day weekend market watchers. That means football season has begun and September is here.
While the heat remains, it already seems less intense. Even the thought of fall is welcome after the scorcher this year has been. Weather patterns have started to bring some relief with rains this past week, with more in the forecast across the Southern Plains in the week ahead. This translates to winter wheat planting getting started in hopes of fall grazing.
Rye and triticale already have emerged, and we will see more drills running over the holiday weekend. With limited forage options for calves outside feedlots, winter wheat pasture will be in high demand if it can get established and avoid fall pests. Seed treatment is a good measure to protect your investment and reduce the risk of needing to replant, especially when planting this early.
If you’ve quoted fertilizer recently, you’ll see that prices have increased. Natural gas, a key ingredient of nitrogen production, has skyrocketed as global supply disruptions continue to escalate. Russia upped the ante this week saying the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that was shut down for three days for maintenance and scheduled to reopen on Sept. 2 will now remain offline “indefinitely” after a leak was found.
This predicament in Europe’s developing energy crisis is likely to see natural gas rationed for fertilizer production, as the region focuses on building storage reserves for heating ahead of winter. The result is likely to further tighten fertilizer supplies globally and keep prices supported. Europe’s energy battle with Russia is about to intensify.
There was plenty of volatility in global energy markets last week, with crude oil plummeting from $97.66 down to $86.00 in just three trading sessions.
Mixed economic conditions globally have sharpened the uncertainty and swings in market movements. China’s COVID lockdown of Chengdu, a city of 21.2 million, was the impetus for this week’s selloff that spread throughout markets. U.S. nonfarm payroll data on Friday morning showed 315,000 jobs added in August, just below the Dow Jones estimate of 318,000, but an overall strong number. U.S. equity markets rebounded Friday on the jobs number before closing lower into the three-day weekend with markets closed Monday for Labor Day. The U.S. unemployment rate increased 3.7%, which was slightly higher than expected. Wages also increased, although slightly lower than expected. After widespread hawkish rhetoric by the Federal Reserve since Jackson Hole, this less-than-ideal data actually provided some temporary and welcome diversion from all the hike talk.
On the data front, the USDA’s new export sales reporting system created a major issue. Starting last week, the Foreign Agricultural Service’s new system misreported export data that had to be retracted. We received word this week that the issue will not be resolved until Thursday, Sept. 15. For such important and routine trade data, this delay is unacceptable and cause for suspicion.
China has been an active buyer of soybeans from the U.S. and South America in the past two weeks and will be important to monitor. The U.S. soybean crop got a slight boost this week with StoneX raising estimates to 4.515 billion bushels, up from its previous 4.490 billion bushels on a yield of 51.8 bpa versus 51.3 bpa previously. This compares to USDA’s 4.531 billion bushels and 51.9 bpa yield. For corn, yield estimates were reduced to 173.2 bpa versus 176.0 bpa previously, bringing total production to 14.168 billion bushels versus 14.417 billion bushels in the prior forecast and compared to USDA’s Aug. 12 estimate of 175.4 bpa and 14.359 billion bushel production number. While StoneX’s soybean production number was slightly lower, though largely in line with Profarmer’s recent forecast, the corn number yielded the largest gap, coming in over 5.0 bpa higher. Corn harvest in France is progressing ahead of schedule this year due to the drought, with crop conditions declining to the lowest levels in 10 years this week.
Ukraine continues to export corn, pressuring basis prices out of South America. Despite these supplies coming to the international market, the U.S. supply situation remains tight. We may see some harvest pressure ahead, but expect December corn to trade between $6.20-6.30 and $6.75. Soybean futures likely are to trade between $13.90 and $14.60.
Wheat futures found strength this week in Argentine dryness, expectations of lower Ukraine winter wheat acres this fall and tensions around the nuclear plant. IAEA inspectors arrived Thursday and are said to be staying on-site as tensions escalate. December KC wheat futures traded above the 50-day moving average on Friday and closed at $8.77 ¾, above the 20-day moving average though off highs.
We need a close above $8.86 to keep the uptrend intact. This market continues to trade in a dollar range between $8.20 and $9.20. The threat of Russian wheat exports, which remain historically slow, could be cause for concern as they gain competitiveness on the global stage. However, other near-term factors could be supportive until shipments become more regular.
The cattle markets benefited from grain weakness this week. Feeders and fats staged an impressive rebound, especially considering the macro selloff. October feeders pushed through the 50-day moving average on Wednesday with a strong close Friday. We may see resistance around $185.65 this week. If you’re buying cattle at these prices, I advise protection.
The risk of major market moves in this environment are greater, and there are more dollars at play. October fats surged higher Friday after an inside day on Thursday. Cash trade has softened slightly, and the threat of China lockdowns and macro weakness could apply pressure, but demand remains strong.
Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
