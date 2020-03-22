The cattle industry is facing a giant hurdle in 2020 with uncertainties in trade and consumer demand surrounding the COVID-19 virus.
Feeder cattle and live cattle contracts are tumbling as large numbers of feeders are marketed off wheat pasture in a worst-case timing for area wheat pasture livestock producers. At the same time, boxed beef and retail beef prices are increasing due to a bottleneck in the supply chain and preemptive stockpiling of goods in case of a long-term quarantine.
Producers who currently have feeder cattle weighing over 750 pounds will suffer the greatest price decline. Feedlots already were near capacity before this market shock, and now the rest of the industry has to be cognizant of the current hurdles they are facing. When markets are locked limit up or down, it is difficult to hedge cattle and cash prices are forced to weaken. Remember that there must be two people with different beliefs on which direction a market is going in order to hedge.
Keeping cattle through grazeout is an option some producers are exploring. For those who did not hedge their cattle in the fall, it appears to be the only option in order to recapture some lost price. The downside to this is that there is no guarantee of when prices will improve. The day will come that those animals will be too big for feedlots and the basis on those animals will plummet, dragging the overall bid with it.
Retained ownership through the feedlot is another option for producers, but they must consider more risks. The uncertainty of feeding cattle is perhaps the main reason cattle prices have fallen so far. Consider that the loss on the stocker budget already is realized, will you be more competitive sending cattle to the feedlot? Instead of feeding cattle, can you use your talents as a stocker producer to buy back younger animals to run on grass? Play to your strengths as a manager during uncertain times.
These are not great opportunities and there are not many good answers. Few economists will even guess as to when this might correct itself, but consider solutions that will help you if it lasts through the rest of this year. When buying cattle always consider hedging. If a profit can be locked in, consider put options or Livestock Risk Protection insurance as you still can take advantage of prices going up while locking in a floor.
If you use a straight futures hedge to price protect cattle, you always can purchase call options to take advantage of a runaway increasing market. With so many options in hedging, you are never stuck in a trade, you may just not capture the entire run.
There will be many lessons learned from this, as cattle prices have fallen nearly 30% this year. In the future, the industry must move away from swinging for home runs to ensure that the team gets consistent base hits.
The markets are changing and producers always must be defensive in order to remain in business over the long-run. Things will get better, but 2020 will not end how we hoped.
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area ag economics specialist.
