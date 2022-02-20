Market uncertainty from world events continues to create volatility in commodity markets. Consumer demand has remained strong for beef in the U.S. and lingering supply chain issues are keeping prices high. The big question for cattle producers is where cattle numbers are going and how the cattle cycle will affect prices in 2022.
Calf prices continue to be very strong across the southern plains. This stems from continued optimism in markets that began in the second half of 2021. Trending prices can offset seasonality, and producers with cattle to sell could still see some improvement through the first quarter of this year. Meat demand remains very strong and boxed beef prices continue to be high.
Drought across the western United States threatens early spring green up, and this situation will continue to reduce cow herd numbers. U.S. hay stocks remain tight across the northern and western United States but Texas and Oklahoma have seen some improvement in total hay available. However, there is some concern that local producers will come out of this winter with little hay carryover.
Total cattle numbers heading into 2022 are expected to decrease 2% to 92 million head. A big portion of this decline comes from beef cattle and there is a reduction in beef replacements of 3.3%. This will cause total beef cattle numbers to continue to decrease into 2023. Cattle numbers have declined since 2019, resulting in a calf crop of approximately 35 million head for 2022.
Interestingly, Oklahoma seems immune to falling beef cow numbers as we have increased total beef cows in the state by 403,000 head from 2012 to 2022. Cattle on feed inventories peaked in June 2021 and will continue to decrease into the future. Placements have been strong, but eventually the supply of feeder cattle will start to decrease in a more remarkable way.
Feed costs have increased across the board, which has taken some of the enjoyment out of recent high cattle prices.
The expectation in 2022 is for a marginally profitable cow hard near $50/head profit with a 2023 expectation near $150/head.
The cattle cycle is in decline and a reduction in calf numbers coupled with strong beef demand will continue to keep prices high. Producers in Oklahoma have kept our herd in a rather counter-cyclical pattern by adding cows and increasing numbers. This will put our state in a unique position to take advantage of high calf prices and herd profitability into the future.
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area ag economics specialist.
