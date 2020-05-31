Canada geese are grazing animals that feed primarily on grass.
They can cause extensive damage to wheat fields during the winter and sometimes uproot newly planted corn during the summer. Additionally, they spend a lot of time in urban areas throughout the year where they feed on established lawns.
While this grazing causes minimal damage to turf, the geese often create a nuisance due to their aggressive nature and accumulation of fecal material on sidewalks. There are both resident geese (those that do no migrate) and migratory geese. Most urban damage is caused by resident geese.
While geese are protected by the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, special provisions exist for controlling resident geese through a licensed Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator (NWCOs). Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has a list of licensed NWCOs available for landowners (http://www.wildlifede partment.com/law/nwco-operators). Note that these individuals charge a fee for damage management. A NWCO may be able to trap and remove geese, kill geese or destroy eggs to prevent population increases.
Canada geese can provide wildlife viewing opportunities in city parks and other green spaces in urban areas. However, high numbers of geese can become a nuisance that is difficult to manage.
If the property owner wants to manage the damage themselves, there are a few options available.
Frightening and scare tactics can provide limited relief. Domestic dogs certainly can help where practical. This might be useful for individual homeowners and has been used successfully on golf courses using trained dogs. Metal silhouettes of dogs also are an option, but are best when moved frequently and used in conjunction with actual dogs.
Unpredictability is needed as geese quickly become accustomed to sounds, movements and objects. Exclusion, such as fencing, is not generally practical. However, steel wire or heavy monofilament can be used to create grids at the water surface (5-feet centers) to discourage geese from landing on small ponds and lakes. This is generally an expensive method and property owners may not like the look.
Another strategy that should be used more is to reduce mowing. Geese prefer to forage on low actively growing grass. If you allow an area to become rank with taller vegetation, geese will be discouraged.
This has some applicability in large areas where frequent maintenance is not essential, such as rough areas on golf courses, fields around industrial complexes, green spaces in parks and common areas in neighborhoods.
In addition to reduced mowing, consider converting these areas to native grasslands that require minimal maintenance and provide wildlife habitat without geese.
Nelson is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service ag educator for Garfield County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.