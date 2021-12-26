The current tax law has two provisions that have been used successfully by farmers and ranchers to manage taxable income.
Bonus depreciation and the Section 179 expensing rules allow the purchaser of a qualified depreciable asset to deduct 100% of cost as a current year depreciation expense. Qualifying assets include, but are not limited to, machinery and equipment, business-use vehicles, single-purpose agricultural structures, purchased breeding livestock, fences and trucks that are purchased and placed into service during the year. It is important to understand the differences and requirements that apply to each of the two provisions. This article briefly discusses these two provisions; therefore, it is necessary to consult with your tax adviser to determine the best option to select.
Bonus depreciation is assumed to be applied unless a taxpayer elects not to use it. The amount of bonus depreciation reduces both farm and non-farm income, which makes it a useful option if the taxpayer has received a large amount of royalty or investment income. In addition, the amount of bonus depreciation taken in the current year will to have be recaptured should an asset be converted from business use to personal use at a later date. The bonus depreciation rules provide many income tax management benefits.
The Section 179 rules require that a taxpayer elect to use this provision when filing an income tax return. In addition, the amount of the Section 179 deduction allowed in a year is limited to the amount of farm income plus the amount of W-2 (non-farm wages) shown on the tax return. Therefore, it does not reduce other non-farm and investment income. If there is excess 179 expense that is not allowed in the current year, it can be carried forward to future years so that it is not lost. The amount of allowed deduction also is limited. For 2021, the maximum allowed expensing deduction is $1,050,000 of total assets purchased and placed into service during the year as long as not more than $2,620,000 of depreciable assets are purchased and placed into service. Should the asset be converted from business use to personal use, it is likely that a portion of the Section 179 expense amount taken will have to be recaptured in the year that the conversion occurs.
Here is an example that compares the two provisions. A taxpayer, who has $90,000 of farm income and $20,000 of investment income in 2021, purchases and puts into service a $100,000 tractor. The amount of Section 179 allowed will be $90,000 for 2021 and $10,000 will be carried to 2022. The amount of bonus deprecation allowed will be the full amount of $100,000 since bonus deprecation can be used to offset other income.
It is important to consult your tax adviser to evaluate which of these two provisions will have the preferred result when managing your income tax liability. It is important to keep in mind that the goal of income tax management is to maximize after-tax net income. For additional information about farm tax rules, consult the IRS Publication 225, “The Farmer’s Tax Guide” which can be found by searching the IRS website at https://www.irs.gov.
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area ag economics specialist.
