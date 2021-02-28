By Dana Zook
By the time this article goes out, we will be experiencing a reprieve from the bitter winter cold. In December, I wrote on a breeding season article focused on bulls. While some people already are calving, I still feel it’s important to take stock of cows now before breeding season begins, especially after dealing with the extreme cold.
• How do you prepare cows for breeding season? As we roll into calving season, evaluate the condition of your cows. Body condition scoring is the best way to measure cows for breeding readiness. This cold snap will have taken a toll on most animals and even those in good condition will have some ground to recover.
• What is a Body Condition Score (BCS)? Body condition scoring is a visual appraisal of body energy stores that are reflected primarily in fat composition on the animals body. Most fluctuations of weight are due to the addition or loss of fat. Muscling also will be affected but to a lesser degree.
A scale of 1-9 are used in the body condition scoring system. A BCS 1 is extremely thin and a BCS 9 is very fat. Based on years of research, the BCS target should be 5-6 for mature cows and a BCS 6 for heifers.
• Why is body condition important? Body condition is important because it’s closely related to reproductive efficiency. Cows in an appropriate body condition will have a shorter post-partum interval meaning they are more likely to breed back sooner. As one would expect, cows bred earlier in the breeding season have calves earlier which often equates to heavier calf weaning weights.
Calf health also is affected by the body condition of the cow. Cows in better body condition are more likely to raise a healthy robust calf by providing things like high quality colostrum and more milk.
• BCS is more important than ever. Taking stock of cow’s body condition is more crucial than ever. The cold weather we experienced was well below most animals’ lower critical temperature (LCT) and in turn nutritional needs increased exponentially. When temperatures fall below an animals LCT, they must increase heat production to maintain constant body temperature. To do this, a cow must either consume more energy or pull from existing body stores.
The cold alone may have increased energy requirements up to 30%. In addition, the increased nutritional requirement during late gestation and early lactation should also be considered. The summation of these realities likely led to some reduction in body condition for many cows across the state.
• Can I improve BCS in the short term? To have a good idea of what is being fed, know your hay quality. If one body condition needs to be recovered, assume cows will need to gain 80-100 pounds. Know that standing grass in February and early March has little value other than for fill.
The addition of protein and energy is crucial to gain weight. There are a variety of supplements that offer options with higher levels of fat (6-10%), which is a good energy source for cows. Some situations may warrant a blended ration with higher levels of energy. Keep in mind, feeding too much grain and other energy feeds to cows on a forage-based diet can reduce forage digestibility (starch impacts the rumen microbial population). For example, cows on high forage diets should not eat more than 3-4 pounds of corn daily.
In summary, a supplementation plan that worked in November and December will not be sufficient now and will result in further weight loss. Cows that need to gain weight need to be FED and not supplemented.
For assistance evaluating late season supplementation and body condition scores for cows, contact your local county extension office — we would be happy to assist you.
For more insight on preparing cows for breeding season, check out the latest “Extension Experience” podcast called “Are your Cows Prima Ballerinas?” where we dive into body condition and preparing cows for the breeding season.
You can find our podcast on your smart phone via Spotify, Apple Podcast or Google Podcast Apps. Or access our podcast on our Spotlight website by visiting http://spotlight.okstate.edu/experi ence/podcast/.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
