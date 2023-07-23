Howdy market watchers. What a storm that was on early Friday morning in the Southern Plains. Heavy rains and winds and in some cases hail blew across Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma as well as parts of Colorado. Hopefully all that exceptionally tall corn is still upright.
We are only weeks away from starting to pick corn in the southern states and bushels are going to be abundant. With how the season started, who would have thought it would be such a phenomenal year for zea mays. Soybeans and grain sorghum also are coming on strong with continued moisture despite a short hot spell.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to blanket much of the eastern U.S. and providing some relief for Midwest crops from the heat. There is something out there for everyone in terms of weekly weather forecasts depending on where you draw the timeline. Short-term, the hottest temps of the season will be in the corn belt next week with a dryer forecast over the 8-14 days while the near-term GFS models over the next 3-4 weeks through mid-August look to favor normal to cooler temperatures and above-normal precipitation probability. There are indeed pockets of heat and dryness in the western belt that are more pronounced in western regions of the country that have brought back some of the weather premium in row crop markets.
While weather is always a volatility factor for crops this time of year, it was largely a market week dominated by headlines for the bulls out of the Black Sea region. Russia’s stepped up attacks on the critical Odesa port infrastructure that started Sunday into Monday with bridge attacks continued to escalate as the week progressed. The Black Sea grain export deal is officially dead or at least until Russia’s demands to remove sanctions on food and fertilizer exports and reconnection to the international SWIFT payments system are met. To increase leverage, Russia has increased shelling on the port city and announced that any Ukrainian vessels sailing would be considered a threat. Ukraine then responded with the same threat to Russian vessels.
Wheat futures had an extremely volatile week with all these headline risks, although not all up. In Sunday’s overnight trade to open the week, wheat futures surged only to lose all its upward momentum and actually close the session 15 cents lower. After putting in new lows for the week on Tuesday, markets rebounded to close above the 50- and 100-day moving averages just shy of the 20-day moving average. As more announcements hit the newswires, markets surged on Wednesday closing above the 200-day moving average. Markets then surged higher again overnight starting the Thursday session making new highs not seen since the mid-May temporary spike. The December KC chart gap at $8.94 from Nov. 25, 2022, was filled on this week’s rally after which the market retreated temporarily, but still managed to close above the 200-day moving average.
While I was expecting some profit taking, it came in a big way early Friday morning with KC wheat futures dropping 30 cents to $8.42 on the September contract. However, I was not expecting this to last ahead of the weekend given how tense the situation remains and likely to worsen before improving. Indeed, both KC and Chicago wheat markets recovered closing $0.18 and $0.04 off the lows, respectively. This was above the 200-day moving average for KC wheat contracts. If you haven’t sold your physical wheat, these are decent price levels to do so. However, I would advise sellers of physical bushels to purchase call options for the opportunity to capture the upside should it continue.
We are at a crossroads in the wheat market. The U.S. dollar is rebounding off its recent lows, U.S. export demand remains lackluster and yet the world’s largest exporting region is decimating its own future no matter who emerges victorious. KC wheat contracts have been to this level eight times since November 2022 and failed every time to go higher. Could we see markets explode higher again like they did at the onset of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine in February 2022? I do think it’s possible. Having said that, anything is possible. The next, higher chart gap on September KC wheat is at $10.57¾ from June 17, 2022. If we can break above the $9 -level, I believe we could get back to the $9.50-level. We will have to assess market technicals and fundamentals at that time, but could then see this market move towards the $10 mark and eventually filling that higher gap.
The daily regular limit on KC and Chicago wheat contracts is now $0.60 followed by expanded limits of $1.20. From Friday’s closes at $8.60¼, a $2 move to fill that gap could happen fairly quickly under the right circumstances. For September Chicago wheat, that June 17, 2022, chart gap is at $10.42. That is nearly $3.50 above Friday’s close at $6.97. There will be strong resistance around $8.15, then $9.20 and then $9.40-levels. The all-time Chicago September wheat futures on May 17, 2022, was $11.30½, and $11.59 on September KC wheat the following day. The disclaimer is to expect extreme volatility in the next week and possibly the next few weeks. If there is a hint of resolution, expect the war premium I estimate as an easy $1 to rapidly exit the wheat market. Proceed with caution, but I believe it wise to stay in the game.
The rally in wheat also helped row crop markets recover off last week’s lows. December new crop corn jumped nearly 62 cents on Tuesday and Wednesday before setting up an inside day on Thursday and selling off Friday to close between the 50- and 100-day moving averages at $5.36¼. Technically speaking, that set up should mean weaker trade in Monday’s session starting Sunday evening. I believe we could see $5.20 and then find some support.
It was a similar pattern for soybeans this week with an inside day on Thursday seeing a lower low on Friday, although closing at about even and above $14. However, I think beans should be protected despite making a new, recent high on Thursday above the Dec. 30, 2022, high. U.S. export demand is one of the reasons with the slowest shipment in 4 years and some of the lowest levels for July in the last decade. Brazil corn exports are expected to pick up while Argentina has just announced a “grain dollar” deal similar to the “soy dollar” program earlier this year that provides a favorable exchange rate to farmers for selling. Of course, any major rally in wheat will spillover into corn and soybean markets to an extent. Stronger energy markets will help the grain bulls with crude oil trading Friday to the highest level since late April.
Next week’s Fed rate decision will be released on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Equity and energy markets will trade that news upon release and set the tone for the coming months. There is then no FOMC meeting until Sept. 20, giving markets a bit of a breather.
The cattle market was very fickle this week trying to interpret what stronger grains as well as stronger equity markets mean for demand. With every move in grains, there was an equal, opposite move in feeder cattle contracts. Meanwhile, fed cattle maintained strength making new highs on Thursday with higher priced corn meaning higher priced meat. Cash trade developed late week again and peaked at $188.50 in Western Nebraska. Friday was dual-report day with the monthly release of USDA’s Cattle-on-Feed in combination with the agency’s bi-annual cattle inventory report. The results were somewhat contradictory in nature with a bearish on-feed report due to sharply higher placements while the inventory report showed further contraction in cattle and cow numbers. July 1 on-feed was higher than expected at 98.2% versus trade guesses of 97.7%. June placements were sharply higher than expected at 102.7% versus 98.4%. June marketings were as expected at 95%. U.S. inventory for all cattle and calves as of July 1 was down 2.7% from last year. U.S. beef cow inventory was down 2.6% to 29.40 million head versus last year, while calf inventory was down 1.9% from last year. This latest report confirms that all cattle and beef cow inventories continue to decline and remain at historically low levels.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
