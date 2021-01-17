Bermuda can be competitive if managed properly. Correcting soil pH and nutrient deficiencies according to a soil test is a top priority.
For bermuda, nitrogen management always is going to be of main focus, but phosphorous and potassium also can be beneficial. Other cultural weed suppression practices include proper stocking rate and prescribed burning. Leaving 2 to 3 inches is essential for good regrowth for both haying and grazing bermuda.
Prairie threeawn (aka wiregrass, ticklegrass, old-wild threeawn) is an annual warm-season grass weed.
It usually encroaches into bermuda in less productive soils and over-grazed pastures. Correcting soil phosphorous levels is as important, if not more important, than nitrogen.
Fall prescribed burning has shown to be effective as shown by some field trials conducted by Kansas State University.
Burning in November was effective because the seeds were still attached to the stems and were more easily consumed by the fire.
Field trials conducted by Oklahoma State University showed good efficacy on threeawn when a tank-mix of Pastora and low rate of glyphosate was applied. Pastora didn’t add much to the control, but its label allows for the glyphosate to be legally applied when tank mixed. Glyphosate is no longer labeled to be applied by itself. Some bermuda injury will be expected, but the stand eventually should recover with good growing conditions.
These field trials also showed that if soil fertility wasn’t corrected, threeawn repopulated quickly.
Sandburs are another annual warm-season grass and often is found in sandy acidic (low pH) soils. Correcting soil pH and applying adequate nitrogen will be the most beneficial to improve the stand of the bermuda. Pasture burning can reduce sandbur seed production if executed at the right time and intensity. Fall burns likely will be better, unless there is sufficient fuel for a hot spring burn.
If the fire from the burn is not hot enough, it may actually stimulate germination, which can be beneficial if followed by a herbicide program.
Use of a pre-emergence herbicide (applied before sandburs germinate) like pendimethalin (Prowl H2O) will help reduce half to two-thirds of the largest and early flush of sandburs. Pendimethalin can be applied when the bermuda is dormant and in season between hay cuttings.
Post-emergence herbicide (applied after bermudagrass and sandburs are actively growing) options include glyphosate (Roundup Weathermax), imazepic (Plateau), or nicosulfuron with metsulfuron (Pastura). Read and follow label directions for rates, application timings, and surfactants to limit crop injury and to achieve satisfactory sandbur control.
Lack of control is usually due to herbicide application timing. Sandbur growth stage is critical for some products. For instance, after sandburs reach 1.5 inches tall control will be reduced with products like Pastora.
If applied correctly, more than 90% of the sandburs can be controlled with the post-emergence herbicides. Keep in mind, sandburs will continue to emerge as the season progresses which may make it appear like the early herbicide application failed.
A multi-year strategy of combining cultural suppression practices and herbicides is necessary. For more information refer to OSU factsheet PSS-2596 Sandbur Control in Bermudagrass Pastures or visit your local OSU Extension office.
Bushong is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomy specialist.
