Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, western Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dirt, primarily near plowed fields, may cause reductions in visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&