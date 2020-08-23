The month of August always has brought me mixed feelings.
When I was a child, it was the month that school started, which made me sad. But I was going to get to see my friends again, and that made me happy.
I grew up, got married,and moved to Montana. When August came around, I knew that very soon it was going to start snowing. That knowledge, in itself, gave me mixed emotions because I love the enchanting snowfall of a Montana winter. Snowflakes so soft and large, it was as if tiny pillows were dreamily falling from the sky.
But in Montana winter never seems to end, and summer only peeks it’s head in to say hello, then it’s back to August. I’ve now been back home for many decades, and when I think of August, it feels, so ... final. It’s as though all my wonderful hours of enjoying the natural, sun-soaked beauty around me is coming to an end, but I know it’s not.
It will just change.
Long, sunny days of tending to my gardens, warm soil between my fingers, birds singing and leaves rustling in the breeze gives me a certain calm happiness that nothing else can give. Summer feels like freedom. Freedom from achy bones, cold feet and staring out the window lamenting the seemingly countless days and hours until the crocus pop up from the frozen ground like fanfare trumpets to announce the promise of the new warmth to come.
Until that time, I am following the stars and watching the sunrise and sunset. Waiting with great anticipation for the very singular minute that shows the days are getting longer, and then my heart leaps with joy. You see, I am a quintessential summer lover, and even though I know very well that August is not the end of summer, nor the end of the growing season, I can’t help but feel sad when the month starts.
It is the passage to cooler days, less sunshine and nature settling down to sleep, and so it will never be a happy month for me. The wait for spring feels eternal, and my soul yearns for the warm embrace of summer; however, autumn does have a quiet beauty, and I can always seek out the splendors of winter. I will never get used to the change though. I guess I’m not ready to give up my long days.
My gardening spirit screams out to the fast spinning Earth to slow down, give it more time with the sun, the plants and the butterflies ... but alas, time will continue it’s seasonal dance, and our planet will change it’s gown with every new song.
I will always look forward to my favorite summer gown, and I’ll just try to look at August as the ugly stain on the lapel that I cover with a brooch.
Yeah, I can do that.
Hammons is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.