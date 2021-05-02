Howdy market watchers. The year is flying by. With the last freeze still in recent memory, it’s hard to think that the month of May is upon us.
The wheat is turning, the grass is greening and the weeds are emerging. Day by day, we are starting to become more appreciative of the moisture we have as temps get hotter and the storms turn more severe while actual precipitation is spotty. Last week’s explosive week in grains was met by some profit taking and consolidation this week, but Friday’s finish was nothing short of impressive.
While we started the week’s closing session well under pressure for wheat and corn on the First Notice Day of the May futures, markets accelerated into the close, leaving July corn limit up and wheat up nearly 10 cents, while spring wheat closed nearly 20 cents higher due to dryness concerns and farmers shifting to soybeans. As you might expect, a rising tide lifts all boats with planting and feeding substitutions, which popped most bean contracts nearly 30 cents on Friday alone. Fresh comments out of the Fed that interest rates would not be raised despite mounting concern about inflation brought renewed enthusiasm for commodities, seen as an inflation hedge.
Until Friday’s action, the U.S. dollar also has been on the decline that supports dollar-priced commodities. The U.S. dollar surged to end the week taking back all of the week’s losses. Despite this rebound and continued volatility, I’m still expecting an overall weaker dollar policy to prevail and provide underlying support across the commodity complex. President Biden’s first major address to the nation called for more spending and material changes to the tax code.
Corn planting continues to move forward in the U.S., though 7% behind last year, but only 3% short of the five-year average. Monday’s ratings showed planting 17% complete, on track with current expectations. Soybean planting was ahead of the five-year average, but also in line with expectations at 8%. Winter wheat ratings were the biggest change with good-to-excellent ratings slipping 3% below expectations at 49% versus 52% expected and compared to last year’s 54%. Oklahoma was down 9% week-on-week, while Texas was 10% lower due to frost concerns. Cotton planting was 12% complete, only 1% behind last year and 1% ahead of the five-year average.
While we remain in a weather and demand market, there will be another potential catalyst to volatility starting next week: increased trading limits. That’s right, increased regular as well as increased expanded limits. Check out the table I created on the Sidwell Strategies Facebook page, but suffice it to say that the 2021 grain environment could see these regular limits bring significant swings, both up and down, to commodity futures making hedging and speculative trading more dynamic and capital intensive. In volatile markets, I’ve increasingly become a proponent of hedging the hedge. Put plainly, if you’re hedging the downside as a producer or the upside as a buyer, utilize options to “protect” those positions from a capital perspective should markets move violently.
While those are choice words to describe markets, there is potential for the volatile environment we’re in to become more dynamic to manage. Soybeans will be able to limit move $1.00, meaning daily trading ranges could be $2.00. That will be $0.40 for corn and $0.45 for KC and Chicago wheat. Livestock market limits remain unchanged, for now. I have taken many calls this week from producers who have locked in wheat, corn, soybeans and milo at lower levels and trying to figure out how to make up the difference. The caution is that you should be careful to lock in more delivery contracts at these prices given the uncertainty of production at this stage and at any stage frankly until the grain is in the bin.
Managing further upside with call options should be considered as should put options at certain levels. If you’ve thought marketing grain and cattle or hogs has become more dynamic, hold on as I expect the next 12-18 months to be filled with opportunities as well as challenges. The animal spirits of the current market environment seem untamable at the present time. Cities and states are reopening, it’s summer, there’s money in the pockets of consumers eager to get out and spend, equities are on the move and foreign travel still is limited. The EU is reopening to Americans who are fully vaccinated. Despite this, a domestic tourism boom is coming. Retail businesses are set to benefit with the beleaguered hospitality industry to gain. Gatherings of all kinds, delayed receptions from small COVID weddings and company meetings are severely backlogged. The foodservice that survived should see a surge unseen.
The beef industry should be a huge benefactor. Nothing could seem further from the truth, however, when you see cattle futures. While feeder future action is somewhat more explainable from surging corn prices, futures and basis, the conundrum of live cattle only further displays the detriment of a “controlled” packer market. Box beef prices continue to surge while futures action has been muted until some rebound in Friday’s session. Plant shutdowns due to cooler cleaning and capacity constraints have been touted as excuses, but it all leads back to a pinch in the supply chain that is anything but free enterprise. April feeder futures and options expired this Thursday settling at $134.475, while April fat futures expired Friday at $116.00, down nearly 3%.
With feeder contracts making new lows late session on Friday, watch corn action Sunday night and be ready for potential further liquidation next week unless planting pressure begins to alter corn’s upward trajectory. Conditions remain dry for Brazil’s second crop corn, but funds are active and numerous factors are at play and the bounce that we thought was imminent is seeming less certain.
If you have on-farm storage or are looking for a way to lock in futures without choosing your delivery point until you can find the best basis bids, there are several risk management and marketing programs for wheat, corn, milo, soybeans and sesame to consider that will enhance your marketing efforts. This is a creative solution to lock in futures without having to pay margin calls, but also have the freedom to negotiate basis with delivery points once you are ready. If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
