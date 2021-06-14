Wheat harvest has started in Northwest Oklahoma, and early reports Monday show favorable results.
“We’re just getting started,” Richard Harmon, agronomy manager at Waukomis Co-op, said Monday. “Today is our first busy day.”
He said test weights have been “good to really good,” with 60 pounds per bushel or more. Wheat must register at least 60 pounds per bushel to command the best price.
He did say protein has been off a little, but that “goes hand in hand” with better yields, although not enough wheat had been brought in by Monday afternoon to get an idea on yields, he said.
Doug Showalter, manager of Bison Co-op, said test weights of wheat brought to his elevator have been around 60 pounds per bushel.
He also said not enough wheat had been brought in to determine yield.
Area producer and Enterprise Grain President Brady Sidwell said there is a lot of variability in wheat varieties.
“Farmers are just getting started,” he said. “A lot of the straw is still green.”
Test weights are good, above 60 pounds, with some coming in at 63 points.
“Protein is variable,” he said. “I have seen below 10% to 13.5%, but few whole field averages as yet as farmers are just getting started.”
He said he is expecting “a lot of yields above 50 bushels per acre field averages.”
Oklahoma Wheat Commission released another harvest update report on Monday.
Harvest started in regions north of U.S. 412 with some test cutting over the weekend.
“Early indications from this region and north ... estimated that yields will be decent and mirror much of what we saw last year, with ranges from the mid-40s to mid-60s,” according to the report. “In some places, lack of moisture during this spring seems to have impacted the crop especially around the Cherokee, Burlington and Alva regions. It is too early to report an accurate protein number on the crop that is being harvest in central and northern Oklahoma but it looks like this also is going to mirror what we saw last year, with high pocket regions, and some areas that will be lower.”
Light rain hindered efforts in the Goltry/Helena area, according to the OWC report.
“Early loads indicate strong test weights and decent yields,” the report reads.
In the Cherokee area, harvest picked up over the weekend.
“Test weights have ranged from 60 pounds/bushel to 65 pounds/bushel,” according to the report. Yields have been in the mid-40s (bushels per acre), “with some higher yields being reported on fields with intensive management.”
Protein levels have run from 10% to 12.8%, with a hoped-for average of 11 to 11.5%.
In the Burlington area, early reports show yields ranging from the mid-30s to the mid-40s, according to OWC, with test weights up to 61.5 pounds per bushel.
Harvest in the Kingfisher area is about 35% to 40% done, according to OWC.
“One yield was reported to make above 75 bushels per acre on a field with intensive management north of Kingfisher,” according to the report. Some test weights have reached 64 pounds per bushel.
Wheat harvest in southwest Oklahoma is about 50%-60% complete.
“We are seeing lower yields once you get west of Lone Wolf and Cordell, due to more intense drought situations that producers have been dealing with all year,” according to OWC’s report.
The latest survey by U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service shows Oklahoma producers are expected to harvest 105.3 million bushels of wheat.
Yield is forecast to be 39 bushels an acre, down one bushel from last year, according to NASS.
