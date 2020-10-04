As the coronavirus pandemic drives demand for online purchasing and direct delivery, local farmers are getting in on the act and offering an alternative to big box stores like Amazon and Walmart.
“What we’ve found is that people really want local food, they just don’t always know how to get it,” said Cara Crain, director of marketing and public relations for Wagon Creek Creamery, a grass-based dairy near Helena.
Crain, who recently graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a double major in public relations and Russian, returned home to work on her family’s farm in January. Since then, she’s helped establish a new venture, an online ordering-and-delivery website called Oklahoma Farm Fresh Delivery (OklahomaFarmFreshDelivery.grazecart.com).
Her family and several others saw the need for some type of direct-delivery model.
“Collectively we just realized there’s no real way for Enid people to get local food easily,” she said. “Often we have all these cool local farmers and producers, but they end up going to Oklahoma City or Tulsa and passing over Enid. We just felt like we were lacking the infrastructure, or a farmers market, to connect with the people of Enid.”
Since the coronavirus pandemic spread to the U.S. in March, online ordering and delivery has taken off.
“The Paseo Farmers Market in Oklahoma City went virtual with their farmers market and had huge success with it,” Crain said. “Their vendors sold $80,000 worth of products in just three months.”
Consumers want convenience, but they’re also more concerned about food security, after getting a taste of what it was like to see bare shelves when supply chain bottlenecks led to shortages in many grocery stores earlier this spring.
“The coronavirus made it very obvious that you want to know a local farmer, and you can’t rely on the grocery store to have all your food all of the time,” Crain said. “Most of it travels huge distances. But when you have a really short supply chain, it’s better food, better for you, and there’s more transparency.”
Randy and Becky Minton, owners of Colorful Plate Farms in Waukomis, grow chemical-free produce in hoop houses year-round. Two years ago, they started an online store with weekly deliveries to Enid every Wednesday.
Online sales now comprise a quarter of their business in the summer and around half during the winter. So far this year they’ve experienced robust demand, due to the pandemic.
“It’s increased our business, especially our online business,” Becky Minton said.
Typically, it takes the couple around 12 hours to package, load and deliver as many as 40 orders a week. But they found it works better to deliver direct rather than come to a central drop-off location with crates of produce and wait around for customers to pick up orders.
The model has become increasingly popular, with several national companies now offering grocery home-delivery options. But as Minton pointed out, local alternatives offer similar technology with better quality and pricing.
“What you’d get from Hello Fresh is not nearly as fresh as what we grow and deliver, and our prices are actually much more affordable,” she said.
The web platforms are straightforward and easy to use, with an open shopping window that closes a couple of days before deliveries are made.
Oklahoma Farm Fresh delivers on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and those who can’t be present are asked to leave an ice chest on their doorstep. Their online store includes beef, eggs, dairy products, micro-greens and baked goods from a handful of area food producers that include Red Ridge Creamery, Farmstead Bakery and Melinda’s Microgreens as well as Wagon Creek Creamery.
Colorful Plate offers eggs and a wide variety of their own homegrown produce, plus a few items from other Oklahoma farms. They also offer organic specialty items, like bananas and avocados, through their on-line store at ColorfulPlateFarms.com.
Their son, Ryan, who lives in Stillwater, built their e-commerce website. He now runs his own firm developing similar websites for farms and businesses around the country.
Annette Thomas, owner of TLC Grassfed Beef, maintains an email list of regular customers she delivers to on a weekly or monthly basis, with a minimum order of $100 required for free home delivery.
Her delivery business has been on the upswing since the pandemic hit this spring.
“Our sales have increased, and we sell out much faster as each new batch of beef comes in. There’s more interest, and we’ve definitely grown our customer base,” she said from her ranch near Meno. “And we’re retaining a lot of those customers, even though there’s more beef again in the grocery stores. I think it’s because they’ve learned about our farm and the quality of our beef.”
Those interested in more information can contact her by emailing Annette@TLCGrassfed.com.
Conventional grocery stores are also providing more delivery options. Thomas points out that Jumbo Foods West, one outlet that carries TLC Grassfed Beef and other local foods, now offers on-line ordering with home delivery.
“I think many who are taking the opportunity to purchase products from local farmers are experiencing the value and importance of doing it,” she said. “They are receiving high-quality food for their families, it’s convenient, supports the local community and makes our long term food supply more stable.”
Krebs is an Enid-based freelance writer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.