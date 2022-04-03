Enid News & Eagle
Garfield and Grant County 4-H members went to Washington, D.C., to represent Oklahoma at this year’s National 4-H Conference.
Summer Prince, Garber; Madison Nickels, Enid; and Emma Taylor, Pond Creek-Hunter, were three of the four members who attended the five-day event. The other Oklahoman on the trip was Abigail Logan, of Stillwater.
The National 4-H Conference is a working conference in which youth and adults assist in the development of recommendations to help guide 4-H programs nationally and in their communities.
As the sponsor for this conference, the National 4-H Headquarters is charged with sharing the recommendations that emerge from the conference with the Secretary of Agriculture, national Extension Program Leaders, and others who determine 4-H programs.
The National 4-H Conference gives youth an opportunity to travel to Washington, network with other youth leaders from across the country and other territories, tour federal buildings and learn more about 4-H.
They also were able to visit member of their congressional delegation and present to federal agencies on topics that are affecting the youth across the country.
Summer Prince said, “My favorite part of the trip was speaking to the United States Department of Agriculture,” Prince said. “I got to experience other kinds of jobs that I didn’t realize were so important to being able to help make an impact on agriculture throughout the United States.”
“Getting to present to the National Committee of Agriculture and National Institute of Food and Agriculture representatives on 4-H outcomes and impacts was an amazing opportunity,” Nickels said. “Being able to explain how 4-H has benefited me is an integral part in them seeing the importance of funding our program. I also got to witness the 4-H flag being raised as a permanent fixture for the first time in history in front of the USDA building.”
“My favorite part of the conference had to be meeting people from all over. I now have a good friend from Oregon, California, Saipan,” Taylor said.
At the conference, students acquired practical knowledge and skills that reinforced the attitudes and motivation to give them a heightened sense of responsibility and capacity to connect as members of their communities, country and world.
The Oklahoma youth were able to meet with Sen. James Lankford and staffers for Sen. Jim Inhofe.
