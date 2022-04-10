By Mary McDonald
April is a favorite month of the year for many gardeners. The rain and warmer temperatures of the last few weeks have really encouraged getting outdoors and making some progress in our gardens.
If you haven’t yet cleaned out your flowerbeds and garden spots, now is the time to get busy. Proper bed preparation is the beginning of successful planting. Start by removing all debris and gaining control of weeds before you plant or you’ll regret it later. Remember to test your soil if you haven’t done so recently.
Often gardens need only small applications of nitrogen to enhance the soil. You also can amend your soil by incorporating 3 to 4 inches of compost and organic matter. Not only does this improve soil aeration and drainage, it encourages healthier root systems.
Spade in the organic matter at least 6 inches deep.
Most bedding plants, summer flowering bulbs and annual flower seeds can be planted after danger of frost (usually around mid-April for those of us in Northwest Oklahoma). Wait to apply mulch to these plants until the soil temperature has warmed up.
Once the soil temperature is in the lower 60s, we also can start planting warm season annuals.
It’s a good idea to harden off any transplants by placing them outside in partial protection from the sun and wind before planting. Right now, some of us still are enjoying our flowering bulbs (tulips daffodils, hyacinths). Remember to let their foliage remain as long as possible before removing it. This helps feed the plant and thus produce blooms for next season.
Mid-April and later is time to plant many vegetables from seed. Lima beans, green and wax beans, pole beans, cucumber, eggplant and various squashes can be planted safely. This also is when we can finally safely transplant tomatoes. Remember that tomatoes pull a lot of nutrients from the soil, so it’s a good idea to avoid planting them in the very same spot from year to year.
If you must plant in the same spot, you’ll need to augment the soil with some compost and/or fertilizer. If you use the same large pots from one year to the next for tomatoes, it’s a good idea to replace the soil, or at least supplement it heavily prior to planting.
One of the joys of April is the beginning of hummingbird arrival in Oklahoma. I usually set up my feeders the very first part of April as a sort of welcome home to my hummingbird friends.
You can make your own hummingbird food using one part sugar to four parts of water. Avoid red food color which can be very harmful to hummingbirds. To deflect ants, I hang a water cup above each feeder and sometimes even apply a little bit of Vaseline on the hanging hook.
Keeping my hummingbird and regular bird feeder filled during the spring and summer has a couple of beneficial results: not only is it a joy to see the birds in my backyard, but their presence helps control insects at the same time.
Take advantage of what April’s sunshine and warmer temperatures offer and have some gardening fun.
McDonald is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
