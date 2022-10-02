Howdy market watchers. Can it be October? It does indeed look like the 90+ highs are behind us as they should be.
It was quite a closing week to September. In addition to no rain in the Southern Plains, it sure doesn’t seem like present day to be writing about current events from a week where the U.S. dollar and Great British Pound (GBP) came the closest to parity in history, or the forced annexation of sovereign lands by a communist regime or the sabotage of an international natural gas pipeline critical to supplying Western Europe, all of which transpired in the past five days. For historical context, the exchange rate of the GBP:USD has fallen from a high above $2 in 2007 to $1.50 on the night of the Brexit referendum in 2016 to a record low just above $1.03 on Monday. Bottom line, global liquidity is beginning to tighten.
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida and continues as such, though weakened to make an additional landfall in South Carolina. Seldom does a hurricane do so and remain a hurricane. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again that we live in interesting times.
This week’s move by the Kremlin to annex lands all the way to those adjoining with the previous annexed Crimea, begins to lend support to the Russian objective that I’ve long thought: that southern ports are indeed the prize. Most, if not all, of Russia’s sea-bearing ports are in the northern parts of its vast territory. Such ports freeze in the long winter months. Having access to ports that do not freeze and are closer to key thoroughfares and key North African grain importers would only help with ag and energy trade that are key to generating foreign currency critical to fund the Russian Federation.
As western sanctions escalate with more added after Friday’s annexation announcement, the Kremlin will be even more set on developing trade lanes with non-Western allied markets. Access through the Black Sea ports will be critical to harbor such steady, year-round flow of Russian goods. While we continue to hear that the Russian army is weak and losing ground, this latest move somewhat suggests that Ukraine regaining territory is not the only important result. Now, Russia says they have grounds to protect this area by “whatever means necessary.” The West is sending billions of dollars to “support” Ukraine, but has failed at taking more decisive action to stopping the devastation. Should Russia press on along the southern border to take the port of Odessa, all bets are off for grain shipments. Russia will effectively control the Black Sea region for ag and energy exports, which many countries, including the EU, depend on and will depend on this winter despite talk of weaning themselves off Russian supply.
Russia’s wheat crop is said to be at an all-time record, while exports remain extremely slow. Additional sanctions this week will only further hinder shipments in and out of Russian ports, so Putin’s access to additional, key access points is important strategically. With Ukraine as an important corn and wheat exporter and Russia as the largest wheat exporter, all of these developments are critical for the global grain supply chain.
The market this week proved just how tenuous the situation is when it comes to grain supplies. The USDA’s quarterly grain stocks report was released at 11 a.m. Friday with several surprises. Sept. 1 U.S. corn stocks came in 135 million bushels below average trade guesses and 148 million bushels below USDA estimates. Soybean stocks contrarily came in 32 million bushels above trade guesses and 34 million bushels above USDA estimates. Wheat stocks interestingly came in exactly in line with average trade guesses and only two million bushels above last year. The wheat surprise came from USDA’s 2022-23 production forecasts. All wheat projections were pegged at 1.650 billion bushels, which was 128 million bushels below average trade guesses and 133 million bushels below USDA’s previous guesses. This came from all wheat class categories, largely winter wheat and specifically hard red winter wheat with an estimated 87 million bushel reduction below average trade guesses of 1.191 billion bushels, and 94 million bushels below USDA’s previous projections.
On top of all that were reports of Argentina’s drought impacting wheat that is at its critical jointing stage. It is the fourth-driest for this period since 1979. All of this fed into the wheat market’s rally this week, but particularly Friday’s break above the Sept. 22 recent high. Front-month, December KC wheat traded to a high of $10.10¾ on Friday before closing above $9.91. July 2023 new crop wheat traded to a high of $9.71¾ and closed at $9.53½. At this stage, I believe that the $9.70-level could be protected. However, until it rains meaningfully in the Southern Plains, we could go higher, much higher in combination with the Black Sea predicament.
Up to now, it’s just us forage-plus grain farmers that are dusting in the wheat crop. As we enter October, it is soon becoming time for the main grain producers to be seeding the winter wheat crop. As we approach that time and the drought continues, we should see the wheat market supported. This, as are all markets, extremely volatile, but if you can catch the volatility right, opportunity abounds.
The Dow closed at the lowest level on Friday since November 2020. This weakness in equity futures dealt a major blow to the cattle market this week in combination with firmer grains. The drought situation continues to transform the landscape of the U.S. cattle industry. We had the largest number of cows sold at our local auction barn this week of anytime this year. Hay prices are high and the situation is dire. Early wheat planting for fall forage is basically past its prime. At best, winter wheat forage is going to be late and skim. Feedlots are going to continue to remain full with lighter weight cattle.
It has been a tough couple weeks in cattle futures, but I believe will see a rebound next week. Corn may remain firm or we might see some harvest pressure. Regardless, the cattle fundamentals remain tight and demand still strong. Interest rates are rising and this week’s PCE was higher than expected, which likely is to see continued hawkishness by the Federal Reserve and other central banks that will put downward pressure on prices. However, beef is preferred and promoted and in short supply. Stick with the long side of the cattle market, but protect price exposure as you buy stockers as there are more dollars at risk, higher financing costs and wider swings in volatility to compromise your profit.
