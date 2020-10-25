Alta Seeds provides virtual field day to showcase crop

Sorghum is on a roll. Tech-nology advancements, emerging markets and sorghum’s tolerance to marginal lands and tough environmental conditions all mean the crop can offer a sustainable grain or forage solution.
In fact, U.S. Department of Agriculture reports sorghum acres grew by 7% this year.
Growers will have an opportunity to get a firsthand look at some of the new technologies that are improving productivity of the crop during the Sorghum Frontiers Virtual Field Day on Nov. 5.
The free event is hosted by Alta Seeds, of Amarillo, Texas, a leading provider of advanced sorghum genetics and technologies. Register at www.hpj.com/sorghumfrontiers.
“We’re expecting to host growers from across the country on Nov. 5 with in-field presentations showcasing the newest technologies that are revolutionizing the way that sorghum is grown,” said Tanner Antonick, regional sales manager-central U.S. for Alta Seeds.
At the Sorghum Frontiers Field Day, growers will take a virtual trip to the field to hear about EMPYR Premier Forages, a line of forage hybrids that consistently outperform and outproduce in field and feed, Antonick said.
With forage sorghum, sudangrass and sorghum-sudangrass hybrid options, growers will have the ability to combine the industry’s top forage characteristics into one package.
“Forage sorghums are an excellent alternative to corn for silage feed,” Antonick said.
“With less required inputs, forage sorghums can provide the amount of tonnage and nutrition equal to or better than corn, especially in water-restricted areas and during drought stress. It’s really a viable option for livestock producers throughout the U.S.”
In June, Alta Seeds unveiled igrowth, the first non-GMO herbicide-tolerant grain sorghum on the market. During the Nov. 5 Virtual Field Day, growers will get an update on igrowth hybrid availability and overall harvest results.
Alta Seeds is a premium seed brand of Advanta US, an operating unit of global seed company Advanta Seeds and a division of UPL.
