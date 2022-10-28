ENID, Okla. — More assistance will be coming soon to Oklahoma agricultural producers affected by the ongoing severe drought.
Approximately $23 million has been approved to combat the drought and provide assistance to producers.
The Legislature approved $3 million during the last regular legislative session, and another $20 million during the special session this month, said state Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington.
“As a farmer and rancher, I have firsthand knowledge of how devastating the current drought conditions have been for our state’s agriculture industry,” Pederson said. “This is one of the worst droughts we have seen over the last decade and the first time since March of 2013 that 100% of Oklahoma is in a drought.”
So far, the Emergency Drought Commission has approved $8 million of that money for the Emergency Drought Cost-Share program. In addition, the commission made some changes to the program.
Those changes mean the program now will be retroactively available for projects that started on or after June 11, including rural tap water projects and pond clean outs. The maximum payments for clean outs were increased to $2,500 to $7,500, depending on the size of the pond.
Other projects that may be eligible for assistance are water well drilling, pumping facilities, pipeline, pasture tap, watering facilities, heavy use area protection, cover crop planting, forage and biomass planting (excluding Bermuda grass).
“One of the most beneficial updates is that families who rely on any type of livestock for income will now be able to apply,” Pederson said.
Applications will be available in all conservation districts in all 77 counties, Pederson said, with each county receiving $103,000. The allocation period will run through Dec. 2. Producers should contact their local conservation district for information about the program.
The remaining $15 million will be distributed to areas with the greatest need, Pederson said. The allocation period for these funds ends Dec. 12.
The Emergency Drought Commission consists of Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur, Oklahoma Water Resources Board Director Julie Cunningham and Oklahoma Conservation Commission Executive Director Trey Lam.
Districts currently are taking applications and ranking them for funding. Once the applications are in, the Emergency Drought Commission learns more about statewide needs and whether additional allocations need to be made for specific geographic areas or practices, Lam said.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Report shows 100% of Oklahoma in some level of drought, including 99.66% in severe to exceptional drought. More specifically, 85.65% is in extreme to exceptional drought, compared to only 2.87% just three months ago. The last time Oklahoma had 100% of the state in some form of drought was March 26, 2013, according to state climatologist Gary McManus.
“This year has proven a tough one for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers dealing with historic drought in all regions of the state,” said JanLee Rowlet, deputy commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. “We appreciate the governor and Legislature providing relief to our producers to help them continue to grow food and fiber for the world now and in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.