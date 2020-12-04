December is here market watchers. And, it is starting to feel more like it in several parts Oklahoma. The western reaches of our great state received more than 15 inches of snow this week, easing some drought stress, while dryness issues persist in the West and High Plains regions of the U.S. and are spreading into parts of the Midwest.
Recent precipitation helped improve conditions for winter wheat Monday that bumped good-to-excellent ratings to 46% versus 43% expected and last week. This, however, will be the last national USDA crop progress report of the year. They will resume in early April next year. Oklahoma G/E ratings were at 52%, while Kansas was at 33%, Texas at 32%, Nebraska at 35% and Colorado at 20%. Thus, there is plenty of progress to be made for the U.S. wheat crop ratings over the coming months.
Updates this week on the increasing size of the Australian and Canadian wheat crops continued to add headwinds to wheat futures this week with news Wednesday of China buying slowing what otherwise would have been a full week of downward price action. July 2021 new crop wheat futures shed 26 cents this week to finish just above $5.52. The week’s new recent lows near $5.45 takes us back to Oct. 14 and needs to hold or risk further selloff with key moving averages well below at $5.22 for the 100-day and $5.11 for the 200-day. While already widely reported, articles circulated this week of 22% of Russia’s winter wheat in “bad” or poor shape, the highest since 2013. Good-to-excellent ratings, however, are not that low, so there is plenty of room in the middle to close the gap. Other winter grain crops are in better shape with plenty of winter ahead to watch.
As COVID-19 cases are on the rise despite continued talk of vaccines and surge in equities that made new highs again Friday, large net longs in agriculture commodities are at risk of liquidation as we approach the end of the year to book significant profits from the recent bull rally in grains. Should such occur, I do expect more buying to return in 2021 as La Nina weather patterns continue to create dryness across the globe. A weak U.S. dollar that plummeted again this week will help support U.S. ag commodities, especially as China has started to block shipments of wheat and barley from Australia, a key trade partner with closer proximity. If you have limited or no new crop wheat protection in place, you may consider doing so at these levels.
Row crops have been more resilient recently with the bull channel still intact. Yes, we’re talking about soybeans and corn, in that order. While beans started the week’s trading strong reaching back near the $12.00 recent high, it was mostly down from there for the rest of the week losing 36 cents by Friday’s close at $11.63. Until January soybeans reach and push through the $11.39-level, the charts still are telling us that this market momentum is higher, although admittedly slowing. The low this week was $11.42½, so knocking on the door, but close does not count. Rains in South America were a big factor in the selloff this week with 75% five-day coverage in Brazil. With extreme dryness causing planting delays and helping spark a global rally, Brazil plantings are now right in line with last year, though slightly behind the average. Argentina soybean plantings had a strong week of catching up right in line with last year as well and right in line with the average. Brazilian first crop corn plantings have increased steadily now ahead of last year and slightly ahead of average. Argentine corn crop planting is now right in line with last year as well as the five-year average. Therefore, the risk premium from delayed plantings in South America is starting to ease.
Palm oil prices in Malaysia and Indonesia have continued to move higher on reduced inventory reaching eight-year highs. As an alternative vegetable oil, palm oil prices have an influence on other oilseed prices especially in the context of China demand. We are keeping an eye on palm oil prices as increasing tightness could provide underlying support for soybeans. This week’s export numbers for soybeans were at the very bottom of expectations and at a marketing year low while within expectations for corn and wheat. Making new highs last Sunday evening in the overnight market touching the top of the Bollinger Band, corn futures remain in an uptrend despite weakness this week. A potential surge in China imports continue to be threatened, but it may take more actual orders to keep the momentum from that prospect driving this market. A continued push in corn futures also could provide headwinds for cattle. More of our clients this week were protecting feed costs through corn futures.
Feeder cattle futures filled the higher gap on the chart this week, making a new recent high and then slipped lower after touching the top Bollinger Band. March feeders touched down on the 100-day moving average Friday and then recovered off the lows closing the week at $139.25. For now the $142.00 level looks to be fairly stiff resistance without any new news. However, on Friday, it was reported that JBS’s Colorado meat-packing plant sent home hundreds of at-risk workers as COVID cases rise. With meat-packing plants employing thousands of workers and representing significant output into the supply chain, a slowing down of packing plant capacity can have a material impact, but more so the news itself. We will see this next week if there is anything more material or widespread with such news. December 2020 fats settled Friday at $108.875 and may push back up to the $110.40 as December options expired on Friday.
Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies.
