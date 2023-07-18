OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentler Drummond announced plans to get to the bottom of “billions of dollars in ill-gotten gains” related to Winter Storm Uri, which swept over much of Oklahoma and parts of Texas in mid-February 2021, according to a press release Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
“As a result of the careful and diligent review of conduct during Winter Storm Uri, I discovered that several companies reaped billions of dollars at the expense of businesses and individuals who were suffering from the crippling effects of the storm,” Drummond stated in the release. “The magnitude of this scheme is staggering and unconscionable. Oklahomans can rest assured that I will do everything in my power as Attorney General to return what was taken and hold accountable those responsible.”
Drummond said on the heels of receiving information from a review he ordered, he may take legal action agains various companies he believes are responsible for market manipulation and other potentially unlawful conduct related to the storm.
Drummond did state the Oklahoma oil and gas industry is not to blame.
“While we are not yet prepared to name potential defendants, it is important to understand that Oklahoma’s oil and gas industry is not the culprit,” he said in the release. “At the appropriate time, if we determine that litigation is in the best interests of Oklahoma ratepayers, our complaint will detail each company and individual we believe to be responsible. Until then, I want the People of Oklahoma to remain proud of our oil and gas producers, who are vital partners in the prosperity of our State.”
Drummond said the ice, snow and record-breaking cold of Uri had a devastating impact across Oklahoma and other parts of the nation. Before it eventually exited the continental United States, the storm was responsible for hundreds of deaths and more than $200 billion in damages.
Drummond said he plans to solicit proposals from outside law firms to pursue litigation.
“I have been strongly critical of past attorneys general engaged in no-bid, no cap contingency fee arrangements,” Drummond said. “I plan to issue an RFP to seek the most qualified legal counsel that provides the best possible value to my client: the People of Oklahoma.”
Drummond said law firms who may wish to submit a proposal should go to oag.ok.gov, under "Citizen Resources.
