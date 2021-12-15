ENID, Okla. — Though the stage lights were directed on more than 300 students, Tuesday night’s concert in the Enid High School auditorium also began with two men standing in darkness, their hands raised and ready to lead.
From the aisles of the audience, EHS’ two choir teachers Matt and Mark Johnson moved their arms in the same tempo and height to conduct all 315 of their students in three shared numbers, joining orchestra conductor Alex Prokopis for the first performance of the school’s annual choir-orchestra Christmas Concert.
The brothers then took turns during the two-hour show leading EHS’ five choral groups, including cultural choir, boys’ and girls’ groups, jazz choir and the show choir, “Rhythm in Blue.”
“For people to see all that these kids do, that’s really the goal,” though, said Matt, the high school’s head choir director. “I love all of it.”
The Johnsons also both sang with a guest choir from Northwestern Oklahoma State University, including several EHS alumni, for a 10-minute masterwork performance of “Dreamweaver” by Oja Gjeilo. (A first for the school, as a collaboration, Matt said.)
With the master iPad in hand, he then took a spot on the risers in front of the stage for the tenor-bass boys’ choir performances, including an a capella vocal re-arrangement of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” re-titled “The Restroom Door Said Gentlemen.”
Normally he doesn’t sing, he said after the show, “But some of the things we were doing were so fun, I didn’t want to miss out. … It’s different than a choir teacher who gets in front of a group and sings to make the group sound good.”
“If you ask all the adults in this room how many of them have sang with 300-plus people, most of them would say never,” his brother said. “Most people don’t get to experience this kind of concert production. It’s such a gift to be able to do these things at Enid High.”
Tuesday’s Christmas Concert was a night of many firsts for the Johnson brothers, too — the culmination of the first semester they’ve ever taught music together, after having taken over Enid High School’s choir program from their father this school year.
With his eldest son already at his side since 2017, Randy Johnson retired as EHS’ head choir teacher last spring after more than 30 years with the Enid school district.
“He loves the handing down the baton, and he also loves the retired life now,” Matt said.
As Enid High students themselves, Mark and Matt took music classes with their dad, as did their two younger siblings, Michael and Sarah.
After graduating from University of Central Oklahoma in 2013, Matt then taught music in Norman for three years before coming back home.
Mark took the longer way around, studying at college and serving as a youth minister in North Carolina, then teaching in Tulsa and Oklahoma City before also returning to Enid this year with his wife, Caylee.
The brothers now split up leading their seven classes, each with between 50-60 kids — Mark directs three, while Matt takes two, and each getting one off for their planning periods.
“We get along great. I’m fine with him being the head director, and I’m fine taking his lead on things,” Mark said at the end of the night.
Their musical styles, too, complement each other. Mark said he loves the looser pop and dance music for show choir, while Matt leans more toward jazz stylings and intricate musicality found in concert arrangements.
Returning to Enid, he said, was getting to fulfill a dream of teaching with his brother, who’s older by 19 months.
“I’m blown away at the amount of work that guy does,” he said, as Matt again took the mic, this time telling people to go home for the night. “The kids love, respect and fear him, which is great. … They giggle and they laugh, but they also respect me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.