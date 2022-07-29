Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy skies this afternoon. High 83F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.