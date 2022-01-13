ENID, Okla. — Advance Soccer Complex donated children’s gloves to area charities Wednesday.
United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma will distribute the gloves.
The ongoing buy a brick campaign at the complex shifted during the holidays, when Advance offered to donate a pair of gloves for every brick sold or gifted at the end of 2021.
The entrance of the complex will be lined with bricks that will include the names of local businesses, families and groups. Bricks can be bought by visiting https://advancesoccercomplex.com/gif tabrick. Small 4-inch by 8-inch brick inscriptions cost $100 and can include up to three lines with 16 characters per line; medium 6-inch by 9-inch inches brick inscriptions are $500 and include four lines with 17 characters per line; and large 12-inch by 12-inch brick inscriptions are going for $1,000 and will have six lines with 23 characters per line.
“During the holidays, we wanted to do some kind of project that encouraged the spirit of the holidays and also gave back to the community in a simple way,” said Katherine Allen, marketing and fundraising director for Advance Soccer Complex.
“From Nov. 20 to Dec. 20, for every brick that was purchased, we would donate a pair of gloves. United Way was so great in helping facilitate that. So we are donating 30 pairs of gloves that we are excited to hand over and give a little something back. The greatest part about it, too, was that we didn’t really do anything about it, it was the community that actually did. This is the heart behind the bricks as a whole. When people come to visit the complex, they walk on all these names representing the Enid community.”
Construction on the Advance Soccer Complex still is “in the very beginnings,” as ground broke on Aug. 3, and is set to be completed near the end of this year. The soccer complex will feature a 24,000-square-foot clubhouse, seven full-size fields, a playground, water features and practice fields.
