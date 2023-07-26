OKLAHOMA CITY — David L. McLaughlin, co-founder of Advance Food Co. of Enid along with Paul Allen, is being remembered for his charitable contributions. He died Monday, July 24, 2023, in Oklahoma City at age 85, after a short illness.
A Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Aug. 3, 2023, at St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Oklahoma City. Arrangements are being handled by Smith & Kernke Funeral Directors.
McLaughlin and his wife, Jean, set up the McLaughlin Family Foundation in Oklahoma City in 2004. The foundation exists to create change in central Oklahoma that helps disadvantaged children and families, according to its website, including providing grants to innovative, entrepreneurial, high-impact nonprofit agencies.
One of those entities receiving funding was the Advance Soccer Complex in Enid, which opened this year.
“One of the last conversations I had with Dave was about the progress of the soccer complex,” said Molly Helm, former Advance Food marketing director and current McLaughlin Family Foundation staff. “He was thrilled to see something that would bring families together and offer opportunity for children in Enid.”
Allen and McLaughlin met while they were working for Hormel. In 1968, Allen became manager of the Hormel plant in Oklahoma City, and McLaughlin became sales manager.
They stayed with Hormel before starting Advance Food in Enid in 1973.
Advance started with hamburger patties and breaded beef and grew to be the nation’s leading producer of value-added meat products, notably chicken fried steaks, pub burgers and philly steaks.
“He was funny and a good worker,” Allen said, “had really good ideas. His family was exceptionally good.”
The company started with five workers grew to more than 2,400 employees Advance products were sold in restaurants and grocery stores through Advance Brands across North America.
“He was the guy in charge of sales, and I was in charge or production,” Allen said. “His sons and my sons eventually went to work with us.
“He was a good sales person. We just got along, business-wise and friendship-wise. I would say it was probably one of the best connections you could have. He was the best business partner I could have asked for.”
Following a significant merger in 2010, the company became AdvancePierre Foods, which led to additional acquisitions resulting in the company employing more than 4,000 people. In 2018, the company was acquired by Tyson Foods, which maintains operations in Enid.
McLaughlin was born to Margaret and Eugene McLaughlin in Austin, Minn., in 1938.
He graduated from Macalester College, earning a degree in business.
In 2010, he was named by Gov. Brad Henry as a regent for University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (USAO). He was a founding member of Made in Oklahoma . He also served on the board of Saxon Publishing.
McLaughlin is survived by his wife Jean, their four children and families: Tim and Liz Allen McLaughlin, Beth McLaughlin and partner John W. Hunt Jr., Kelly and Amy McLaughlin Gray, and Rob and Chrissy McLaughlin; nine grandchildren; sister Peggy McLaughlin Keener, and her husband Glen; and brother Neil McLaughlin.
