ENID, Okla. — The Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will host its Adult Winter Reading Challenge through Feb. 28, 2022.
All library card holders ages 18 and older are invited to complete bingo card challenges, read books and win prizes, according to a city of Enid press release.
Adults who read or listen to five books between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28 will earn an EPL coffee mug. Those who read or listen to 20 books in the same timeframe will be entered into a grand prize drawing that includes an Amazon Fire tablet and other cozy reader gifts. Books should be at least 300 pages or 8 hours long. One entry is allowed per person.
Adults may register and participate through the Beanstack app, at enid.beanstack.org, or stop by the library, 120 West Maine, for a paper log, which must be returned to the library by March 2.
Prizes will be awarded at a celebration dinner at 6 p.m. March 7. Reservations can be made by emailing mholmes@enid.org or at (580) 234-6313. Participants need not be present to win.
For information about this and other library events, go to enid.okpls.org.
