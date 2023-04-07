Kremlin-Hillsdale Junior and Senior High School

KREMLIN, Okla. — Adults can compete for the title of Champions of Trivia during the 34th annual Trivia Challenge, slated for 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools.

Teams of four persons, 21 and older, can register for the fundraiser by sending the $80 entry fee, along with team name, contact person and a phone number, said Roger Gossen, Kremlin-Hillsdale academic coach. Entries can be sent to KHS Trivia Challenge 2023, P.O. Box 198, Kremlin, OK 73753, or call Gossen at (580) 747-0425 or (580) 874-3070. Entry fees must be paid by April 21.

All proceeds from Trivia Challenge go the KHS academic teams, Gossen said. Students from the academic teams write the questions and serve as moderators, judges, scorekeepers and timers. The event generally draws teams from across Northwest Oklahoma.

