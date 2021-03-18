KREMLIN, Okla. — Adult teams are being sought for the 32nd annual Trivia Challenge scheduled for Friday, April 9, 2021, at Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools.
The event, in which teams of four compete for the title of “Champions of Trivia,” will begin at 6 p.m., according to Roger Gossen, event organizer. Team members must be 21 or older, and the entry fee of $80 can be sent, along with team name, contact person and phone number, to KHS Trivia Challenge 2021, P.O. Box 198, Kremlin, OK 73753. Entries also can be made by calling Gossen at (580) 747-0425 or (580) 874-3070, with the entry fee required to be paid on April 9. Teams from across Northwest Oklahoma have competed in past years, Gossen said.
Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are optional.
All proceeds from Trivia Challenge go to the Kremlin-Hillsdale National Honor Society and help fund the school's Academic Bowl teams. Students from NHS and the Academic Bowl team write the questions and serve as moderators, judges, scorekeepers and timers.
