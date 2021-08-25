Lincoln Academy celebrates graduating seniors

Enrollment is open for free classes at Enid Public Schools to help adults prepare to take the high school equivalency test.

Lincoln Adult Education Center’s Academic Improvement classes begin Sept. 7 and will be 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, along with English as a Second Language classes.

The classes will be held in person only, according to EPS.

Students receive academic assessments to ensure proper placement. Academic improvement classes will be available in four core subjects: math, English, science and social studies.

The equivalency test also is administered at Lincoln on Tuesdays and Wednesdays weekly. To register for the test, log on to hiset.ets.org or call (580) 366-7200 for additional information.

Those interested must visit Lincoln Academy, at 600 W. Elm, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, or call (580) 366-7200 to enroll by phone no later than Sept. 15. Students must be 18 or older to enroll.

The program is sponsored by EPS and the Adult Education Section of the Oklahoma Department of Career & Technology Education.

