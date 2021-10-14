ENID, Okla. — 2nd Home Adult Daycare had its grand opening Thursday as the only facility of its kind in Garfield County.
The facility at 2006 W Willow provides respite care and supervision of elderly or developmentally delayed adults who are unable to be alone at home during daytime hours but who are not ready for residential care in a nursing home.
“We are so happy to be here,” Karen Womack, owner of 2nd Home Adult Daycare, said. “This population of people is my passion. We have two distinct populations we work with, older adults with mental or physical decline and adults with developmental disabilities. They are both fun groups of people to work with.
“There is such a need for this in the area. Adult daycares prevent caregiver burn out and premature institutionalization. We don’t want this to feel like an institution, we want it to feel like home.”
There are two full living areas, several TVs, nature views out of the back window, a computer/game room, a quiet reading corner and rest areas.
Activities at 2nd Home include nature walks, arts and crafts, bingo, mind and trivia games, music, cooking, exercises and more, said Courtney Camarena, CNA and assistant director of 2nd Home.
Camarena has 17 years of experience as a CNA and she has been a licensed restorative aide for 15 years. She also has more than 10 years of experience in activity direction.
Womack, has a master’s in social work, with more than 15 years experience in school-based and geriatric social work. Previously, Womack worked at a local nursing home.
The facility is licensed by Oklahoma State Department of Health. It employs two certified nurse assistants, one certified medication aide and one LPN.
The facility's employees have a combined 40 years of experience in geriatric work.
Adult day services are available in this homelike environment immediately, with 24 total daily spots available. Interested attendees can receive one day of services free, to see if it is a fit for them before committing to the services.
They offer drop-in care, full- and part-time care 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They serve breakfast, lunch and snacks.
Adult daycares are not only beneficial for clients, but for their caregivers too, according to 2nd Home Daycare.
“The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that there are 129,000 caregivers in the state of Oklahoma," Womack said. Of those, 53.5% suffer from chronic health conditions, and 27.5% are diagnosed with depression.
“Our goal is to provide respite for them, whether for one day a month, or Monday through Friday every week. Our facility is truly like a second home,” she said.
2nd Home was licensed by OSDH in September. It is ready to service the elderly, developmentally disabled and people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Call (580) 297-4034 for information.
