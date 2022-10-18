ENID, Okla. — Northwest Center for Behavioral Health has opened a 24-hour adult behavioral health urgent recovery center that will be the first of three such facilities built over the next few years, with the others to be located in Woodward and Texas counties.
The facility will have six spots available, and will provide support services to meet any needs for people experiencing a crisis, mental health trouble or substance abuse.
Sarah Sherman, director of outpatient care for NCBH, said to her knowledge this is the first behavioral health urgent recovery center in Northwest Oklahoma. She said she has worked at NCBH for 11 years, and has seen first-hand what is needed and what this type of facility can provide.
"It is crisis stabilization. So anyone in the area that's dealing with any type of crisis can come in and receive help 24/7, 365," Sherman said. "So they would come in and receive an assessment so we could identify what needs they have. And based on what needs they have, we can identify what resources they need."
Sherman said crises that are treated aren't necessarily what the urgent recovery center would classify as a crisis, but are things that are causing great distress to a person. She said it is really the client's crisis, and the center will aid those experiencing any type of crisis that might come up.
The urgent recovery center seeks to serve people with the least restrictive level of care possible and to help get the crisis stabilized within 24 hours. People can stay at the URC for an hour or two or the entire 24-hour period, depending on what is needed.
They assess patients when they come in and determine a health plan based on an individual's specific needs. If a person needs more help than the URC can provide, they can be directed to the right resources within the community. Sherman said they also will determine if a patient can be helped with outpatient services offered if the URC isn't exactly what is needed.
"I think it's just important to remember that crises don't happen 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday," she said. "It's just really important that they're able to seek mental health and substance abuse treatment at any point of the day, and that we're going to be here to help guide them with whatever their needs are. And I think that there's a lot that we do on an outpatient level that the community may not be aware of, such as housing resources, employment services and, obviously, a lot of people know that we have therapy and a medication clinic for mental health and substance abuse needs. But we do case management to identify any needs, so our goal is to just identify what needs they have. And then we work to meet their needs, and if we cannot meet their needs, we get them connected to resources in the community that can meet those needs. This URC is going to allow us to provide community resources to clients 24/7."
After a patient visits the URC, Sherman said they are followed up on to make sure they are receiving all the help they need. She said it's important that people have all the connections they might need in the community so their crisis can stay stabilized. Sherman said there has always been a need for such a facility.
"I think when we look back, I think it's always been a need," Sherman said. "I think that the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health has really taken a new approach of having no barriers to treatment. Access 24/7; being more flexible with our outpatient hours; opening the URCs; the mobile crisis line that's just come into play. The goal is that people will be able to access mental health and substance abuse services at any time throughout the day."
The urgent recovery center is located at 702 N. Grand and opens Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. The center can be reached at (580) 571-3258. Sherman said the staff's goal is to provide help and that it is a resource available to any who might need it.
"We're really excited. We've got some amazing staff who are ready to get in there and start helping people," Sherman said. "We just want the community to know that we are a resource and we are here to help everyone. I definitely think breaking the stigma of mental health and substance abuse issues, and just know that people can ask for help and get better, and that's what we're here to do."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.