ENID, Okla. — Dancing in picture-perfect wind speeds, nearly 240 American flags lined Enid’s North Van Buren overpass as the newly built bridge was dedicated to military service veterans on Friday.
Michael Merit, state commander of the Oklahoma VFW, called the now-named Veterans’ Memorial Bridge a “symbol of sacrifice” as he and other local and state leaders stood on “hallowed ground” in nearby AMBUCS Park to remember, not to celebrate.
“I hope that in generations to come, parents will bring their children to this bridge and explain what sacrifice really means and why we must find a way to overcome it,” Merit said during the dedication ceremony that lifted off Enid’s Memorial Day weekend events. “For if we cannot remember our sacrifices in the past, we are bound to repeat them.”
Michael Littlevoice, spiritual dancer of the Ponca Nation, said he prayed for the 20-30 American veterans who die every day.
“They put that uniform and put their lives in danger for this country. That’s one of the reasons why we can walk this land in peace and freedom,” he said, before saying a prayer in his Omaha-Ponca language while ceremonially burning cedar and sage.
71st Flying Training Wing Commander Col. Jay Johnson, representing Enid’s Vance Air Force Base and its more than 2,600 men and women, said he’d argue while this weekend’s many words of dedication would quickly be forgotten, the Van Buren bridge wouldn’t.
“What Enid and the state of Oklahoma have done here in dedicating this bridge is to provide a lasting, silent testimony of those who willingly gave their lives for their country,” he said.
Enid Mayor George Pankonin, an Air Force veteran, said partly because of Enid’s overwhelming patriotism, he and his wife chose to move here after he’d served for over 22 years in seven other different states, Germany and South Korea.
“As a veteran, I’m most impressed, but certainly not surprised, by the initiative to recognize our veterans by dedicating this bridge in their honor today,” he said.
In 2018, the state Department of Transportation began the work of rebuilding the U.S. 81 overpass, adding 5-foot sidewalks and pole lights to each side. Concrete designs of scissor-tailed flycatchers and prairie grass also now span the length of the new overpass, from an idea by Public Arts Commission of Enid and funding from ODOT.
Four years earlier, around 20% of Oklahoma’s bridges were classified “structurally deficient,” ODOT Secretary Tim Gatz said Friday. As of last year, the state ranks among the top 10 of bridge infrastructure in the country, he said.
“It’s taken diligence to get there, and certainly the Highway 81/Van Buren bridge here that we’re dedicating today has been an integral part of that success story,” Gatz said.
State Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, worked to add the renaming proposal to a bridge and highway memorial bill, which then-Gov. Mary Fallin signed into law in 2019.
He and state Sen. Roland Pederson were on hand Friday to present the city with a new citation of dedication signed by them, fellow area Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader and Gov. Kevin Stitt.
The bridge will continue to be adorned with American flags on holidays and special occasions, provided by Enid AM AMBUCS as part of an existing project that places hundreds more flags in downtown Enid and along Van Buren and Garriott.
AMBUCS volunteers had placed the 237 flags from private donations on behalf of individuals or organizations such as American Legion, VFW, Elks Lodge and Moose Lodge.
Kip Miles, with AMBUCS, said after the ceremony the bridge has room for around 40 more flags.
Miles said three and a half years ago, he’d initially proposed placing 63 flags on the bridge to ODOT. He’d thought the reconstruction was an opportunity to showcase Enid, as well.
That figure then doubled to 120 flags, then tripled to 180. And every time more people asked for flags, Miles said he’d get more emotional.
“I think everybody knows somebody to honor for Memorial Day, somebody who’s not with us,” he said.
Any business or individual interested in purchasing a subscription to sponsor a flag on Veterans Memorial Bridge can call John Parton at (580) 402-2550. Any excess funds will go to the AMBUCS AmTryke program, which provides mobility devices to disabled children and veterans.
