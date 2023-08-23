The intersection at Adolpha Circle and Cogdal Drive has been closed due to a damaged storm drain and wash out under the street.
According to the city of Enid, the intersection was closed Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, and is expected to be closed until Oct. 1, while workers make necessary repairs.This closure is expected to last approximately eight to ten weeks.
City officials urge motorists to follow posted traffic control signs and to drive with caution in the area.
