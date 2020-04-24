ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority heard a report Thursday on the detention facility from its newly hired jail administrator.
During a meeting Thursday evening at Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Ben Crooks told the board he’d completed some “accelerated assessments” in his first three weeks on the job and presented his findings in a presentation before the board.
He began by saying Garfield County Detention Facility’s design capacity was for 232 beds and its operational capacity was for 192 beds.
“Operational capacity is what level you should strive to keep your population at in the jail,” he said. “If you fill the jail to design capacity, you have no ability to classify or reclassify inmates.”
The current population at the jail was 141 inmates: 107 males and 34 females. There are 24 detention officers and seven support and administrative staff.
Crooks told the board he was impressed with how the area has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can’t say enough about it. The judicial system, the judges and police forces around have done a phenomenal job in helping us keep this population down,” he said.
Crooks said he’d examined some historical figures and ran some models to help predict the future needs of the facility.
“By 2039, if things remain the same, you’re probably going to need about 244 jail beds,” he said. “That’s not bad at all.”
But, he did warn that if a change occurred, such as a large company relocating to the area or an event that would greatly increase population frequently, the predicted number could change.
“In five years, we need to prepare for something beyond where we’re at,” he said of the projections. “What this tells me is you’re beyond your operation capacity at the jail. We are beyond what that jail was built to hold and we are that consistently.”
Crooks also advised the board to monitor how long inmates are staying in the jail.
“It’s very important we monitor our average length of stay,” he said.
Crooks presented a chart showing the exponential impact a few days extra stay increased overall costs at the facility and the daily costs of housing an inmate.
Crooks also updated the authority on the status of the 15-year-old facility.
“We’ve got air conditioning units going out. Four you’re aware of but there’s 26 units on the roof,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of repairs. The inmate workers have worked really hard.”
He said the jail also would need a maintenance shed or storage warehouse to free up room inside the facility that could be put to better use.
Crooks said the jail was averaging a cost of $1.04 per meal, with the national average cost being $1.15. He said the food services in the facility did a good job of getting everyone fed.
“Nobody can complain about what they’re eating in our jail,” Crooks said.
He said the average cost per inmate at the jail was $4.43, with the national average being $7.25 per inmate, per day.
He said he calculated a projected budget of $4.2 million or $4.3 million for 2020-21. He said the budget was 72% for personnel services, 22% for operations and 6% for capital outlay.
“I think it will address the most serious capital needs,” Crooks said, “not just this coming year but beyond that as well.”
Trustee David Henneke noted the budget for 2018 was $3 million and for 2019 it was $2.7 million.
“Personnel is what is driving the majority of that budget,” Crooks said.
The board voted to meet in executive session to discuss staffing for four positions, staff training, programs and general custody housing. It took no action on the items following its return from executive session.
During an update on jail operations, Crooks told the authority there were no positive tests for coronavirus at the jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.