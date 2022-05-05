ENID, Okla. — Reggie Whitten said while growing up, he had never met someone who was an addict and didn’t know what addiction was.
He’d only thought an addict looked like a character from “The Andy Griffith Show.”
“In my mind, there was no way an addict looked like me,” Whitten said.
In a way, he was proven wrong with how close substance abuse addiction came decades later, as the addiction prevention advocate told students at Enid High School during a school-wide assembly Wednesday in the EHS gym.
In the same gym a week ago, students had attended a college/career fair.
On Wednesday morning, EHS Principal Craig Liddell said, “Last week was about future, this week is about making good choices.”
Whitten’s own son, Brandon, excelled as an athlete at Westmoore High School in south Oklahoma City — enough so that his father said he’d thought Brandon would get a college scholarship to play sports.
“Brandon was the perfect son,” Whitten said.
But in the high school weight room one day, one of his friends was passing around an unlabeled bottle of pills, and Brandon took one.
Brandon soon became addicted to the painkillers, eventually also adding alcohol to the dangerous mix, Whitten said.
In the late-1990s, while driving high on pills and drunk, Brandon got into a car accident with his college girlfriend. The car rolled over and landed in a muddy creek, where the couple almost drowned while still held by their seat belts.
His girlfriend had to be intubated at the hospital, but Whitten said she was otherwise physically unharmed, unlike Brandon, who took six weeks to recover.
However, she died several weeks later of a major staph infection in her lungs from the dirty water.
“Brandon got out of the hospital, but she never did,” Whitten said.
His girlfriend’s funeral, where her parents let Brandon sit with the family, was the first one, but not the last one.
In 2002, the Whittens had a dinner at home in Seminole on Valentine’s Day, and the father and son were supposed to meet the next day. But Whitten said he never got a call.
Instead of studying for his college finals, Brandon took more pills. While riding a motorcycle, he hit a brick metal box, 100 yards from the family’s home.
First-responders air-flighted him to Oklahoma City, but Brandon died in the helicopter on the way. He’s now buried in his hometown.
A career lawyer with his own firm in Oklahoma City, Brandon’s father said he’s still been “obsessively” trying to figure out what went wrong and what led to his son’s death.
He said he then remembered that Brandon told him one day, “If someone had told me I couldn’t stop, I wouldn’t have started.”
“He became an addict,” Whitten said. “He was addicted.”
Whitten and his friend, John Hargrave, created the Brandon Whitten Institute for Addiction and Recovery and FATE (Fighting Addiction Through Education), and Whitten has produced PSA videos and documentaries with scientists and experts on addiction. Whitten also has co-written two books about his life and experiences.
Since forming the programs, Whitten has spoken to thousands of high school and college students about the dangers of addiction and substance abuse. He was named to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2013.
The brain, Whitten said Wednesday, is the most advanced mechanical and electrical machine in the universe.
Chemicals from addictive substances, he said, will not only “hijack” the brain’s ability to make rational decisions, but trick the impulse to satisfy the body’s natural needs to include more drugs.
“When you start messing with it and putting chemicals in it, you’re playing with fire,” he said.
Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. topped 100,000 cases annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Overdose deaths from opioids rose by more than 50,000 cases in a 12-month period, according to provisional data through April 2021 from the CDC released in November.
Deaths from synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, as well as methamphetamine, also increased during that period, according to the CDC.
Whitten told EHS students that fentanyl — used to treat patients for chronic pain or severe pain after surgery — is the newest abused drug, having skyrocketed in illicit use over the last five years by being mixed into other drugs or counterfeit pills.
Two milligrams of the drug — half the size of a penny — is enough to be a lethal dose, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.
Whitten said one family had contacted him about a loved one who had gone to buy cocaine — another white-colored powder — but someone had added more than the lethal amount of fentanyl.
“We got kids dropping dead like flies,” he said.
Enid Police Department typically finds fentanyl when encountering other illegal drugs like meth and marijuana.
EPD spokesperson Cass Rains said on-duty officers, who carry up to four doses of Narcan, a narcotic overdose treatment, are usually the first to respond to a reported overdose incident.
“We usually get some overdose (calls) every month,” Rains said Wednesday.
Enid’s athletic director, Billy Tipps, said Whitten’s presentation made his stomach turn, thinking about his 21-year-old daughter and all the students in Enid’s athletic programs.
“It’s a great message for kids,” he said. “I don’t think our kids can hear this enough.”
