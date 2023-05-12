ENID, Okla. — A full auditorium at Adams Elementary School celebrated Thursday afternoon, May 11, 2023, as Enid Public School Police Officer Bryan Rios handed out D.A.R.E. awards.
Two fifth-grade classes at Adams completed the program that gives kids the skills they need to avoid involvement in drugs, gangs and violence.
“This group had lots of enthusiasm,” Rios said.
He had to complete special training to teach the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. It requires certification and first teaching it in front of Enid Police Department officers.
The program is back in the schools for the second year. Rios taught the D.A.R.E. program this year to all fifth-grade classes in the district. It is a ten-week program.
Adams Principal Reba Gregory said students look forward to participating.
“Bryan does an excellent job with the program,” she said.
The kids write an essay about D.A.R.E., and an award is given for the top male and female essay. Gregory said the program helps kids make good choices.
D.A.R.E. was founded in 1983 and has been implemented in thousands of schools throughout the United States and many other countries.
