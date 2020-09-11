Students at Adams Elementary School will go to distance/virtual learning starting Monday after a person at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
Enid Public Schools made the announcement Friday afternoon. Adams students will remain in distance/virtual learning until at least Sept. 24.
In a letter to Adams parents, Superintendent Darrell Floyd said the person who tested positive "had contact with almost all students on the campus earlier this week."
Local health officials advised the district to temporarily close the campus to ensure the safety of students and staff, EPS reported in a news release.
“While we must protect the privacy of the individual involved, we believe it is best to communicate transparently with you,” Floyd said in the letter to parents. “We understand that this sudden transition will be inconvenient and your child will miss being in school; however, we greatly appreciate your families’ flexibility, patience and support.”
Students were sent home Friday with all personal belongings and a device to complete distance/virtual learning.
No other schools in the district will be moving to distance/virtual learning at this time.
