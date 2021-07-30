ENID, Okla. — The city this year is planning to put another dent in long-held plans to bring major street intersections up to federal compliance for pedestrians with disabilities.
Two public projects are slated for this year as part of the city’s 12-year-old Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan to make public areas in Enid more accessible to people with disabilities, city liaison and board member Angela Rasmuson told Enid’s ADA Access Board during a special meeting Thursday.
Rasmuson said she expects ADA-compliant projects at Champlin Pool to cost around $50,000. These will include replacing an improperly installed pool lift device, repairing bathroom stalls and shower and repairing the entry slope into the children’s wading pool.
Work would begin once the pool season is over next month, she said.
The remainder of the ADA board’s annually budgeted funds would then go toward reconstructing the sidewalks at the intersection of Independence and Garriott to specifically add accessible curb ramps and audible traffic signals.
Pairs of curb ramps will be added to three of the four intersection corners this year. City crews already repaired the northwest corner node that’d been damaged after last year’s winter storm, said Rasmuson, a city engineering project manager.
The city’s transition plan dictates that audible signals shall be added to the traffic signals on Garriott between Oakwood and 10th.
Audible signals normally are added to traffic signals when they are replaced, except where there’s no noticeable pedestrian presence or sidewalks aren’t otherwise planned.
The current plan replaced one adopted in 1992 to prioritize improvements to city facilities, buildings, parks, programs and rights-of-way needed to comply with the Americans with Disability Act of 1990 and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973.
Since the transition plan was adopted in April 2009 and went into effect in July, the ADA board has received $300,000 each year for improvements. Many, but not all, are listed specifically by priority level in the plan, such as the audible signals on Garriott and repairs to Champlin Pool.
Last fiscal year’s main transition plan programs were funded in a similar way.
Repairs were first made to Kellet Park at Meadowlake — including adding accessible pathways and new parking spots, buying new bleachers with wheelchair seating, etc. These are expected to cost $150,000 once work and final inspections are complete.
What remained of the annual funding then went to corner node ramp and audible traffic signal upgrades at Grand and Garriott, a block down from this year’s project area.
The city doesn’t have an updated list of where all the currently working audible signals are located, but Rasmuson said she plans to document them this year as a layer on the city’s GIS system used by the city Engineering Department.
“It’s a huge project and it’s going to have to be done when there’s just time that everyone can allot,” she said of the documentation. “To get that accomplished is pretty big.”
Previous city attempts to record working signals — specifically a working list from former staff liaisons — were “lost in the mix somewhere,” ADA access board member Chuck Tiessen said.
According to the transition plan, audible signals and curb ramps also are specifically to be added using yearly funding in listed areas such as Garriott from 10th to Garland; downtown from 3rd to Van Buren and Garriott to Elm; areas with sidewalks that have high traffic and sidewalks with bad condition within two blocks of a school; areas with sidewalks with low traffic; Van Buren from Rupe to Oak; where sidewalks are in a one-block radius around a school.
