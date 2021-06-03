ENID, Ok. — The Enid Kiwanis Club rides at Meadowlake Park are set to open June 11, but miniature golf is available to entertain the family until then.
Meadowlake Miniature Golf and SnoCone Stand, Train Stop Express Concessions and Meadowlake Paddle Boats opened Tuesday for the summer, with the SnoCone Stand opening all week beginning Memorial Day.
Karen and Scott Smith first opened the SnoCone Stand 15 years ago. The location featured a small building for sno-cone production and was complete with a miniature golf course built in the 1950s, according to Karen Smith. The couple took over the location after the previous owner closed it down.
“It’s a service to the community,” Karen Smith said. “That’s what it’s always been about. It was too fun of an activity to not have around.”
The Meadowlake activities are not the only jobs the Smiths work at. Scott Smith works as a production controller at PT Coupling year-round. During the school year, Karen Smith is a science and health teacher at Chisholm Middle School.
“I’ve always had a summer job, but this is different,” Karen Smith said. “I look forward to this all year long. Then I look forward to school starting all summer long. It’s a wonderful, seasonal job.”
This year, both the SnoCone Stand and Train Stop Express Concessions will feature new snacks. The SnoCone Stand is selling the Nutty Bavarian roasted peanuts, almonds and cashews that are made in Enid by the Smiths and their crew.
At Train Stop Express, they will be serving Whippie-Doos, a mix of the homemade soft-serve ice cream the Smiths have been serving for a few years, with the customer’s choice of toppings.
“We’re always looking for something different,” Karen Smith said. “We chose the (Nutty Bavarian) nuts just from smelling them everywhere we went. Then the Whippie-Doos … those just seemed like the right thing to do. We wanted something refreshing when we first started selling soft-serve, and this was the next step.”
The Smiths are part of Enid Kiwanis Club and regularly work with the group to coordinate large activities or events in the park. The Smiths’ businesses offer special discounts for large group reservations. This weekend, one business has chosen to work with the Smiths to provide for almost 500 employees.
“Since opening, we’ve been very busy,” Karen Smith said. “People are excited to get out, excited to be around other people.”
Meadowlake also features the Kiwanitrain, a carousel and a Ferris wheel. All of the rides are run by Enid Kiwanis Club, but have not opened for business this summer. Currently, the club plans to open a majority of the rides on June 11. The carousel likely will not be open this year due to mechanical issues.
The late start for the Kiwanis rides is attributed to repairs necessary for the train that rides through the park, said Jerald Gilbert, Kiwanis club member.
“It deals with some heavy wear throughout the summer,” he said. “It’s been around for a while, too. It’s natural that it needs some repairs.”
The train is set to be finished within the week. Once the train has been returned to Meadowlake, the Kiwanis Club will invite a state inspector to approve the rides for public use.
Meanwhile, the Smiths’ multiple stands are open at their regular hours. The SnoCone Stand is open 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 3-10 p.m. on Saturdays and 3-9 p.m. on Sundays. Train Stop Express Concessions and Meadowlake Paddle Boats are open 6-9 p.m. on Fridays and 3-9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Meadowlake Park is located on West Rupe.
